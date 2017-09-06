Intel discontinues the Core i7-6700K and Core i5-6600K

If for whatever reason you need a few thousand Skylake CPUs, you better get your order in soon. Intel just issued a Product Change Notification (PCN) that lays out the schedule for the discontinuance of four sixth-generation CPUs: the Core i3-6098P, Core i5-6402P, Core i5-6600K, and Core i7-6700K. The document says that Intel started the process of discontinuing these CPUs yesterday, and that it will be taking the last orders for these chips by March 30 of 2018.

For many of us here at TR, it feels like just yesterday that Skylake released. In reality, it was over two years ago. It's no surprise that Intel is discontinuing the CPUs in question; rather, it's surprising that it took this long. Kaby Lake processors are compatible with almost all of the same hardware as Skylake chips and offer an updated video engine and slightly higher clock rates. It's possible Intel is discontinuing these Skylake models to keep them from taking up fab space that could be used for many-core Skylake-X processors and other 14nm+ products. The upcoming release of eighth-gen CPUs probably plays a part in this development, too.

For anyone buying hardware now, we'd recommend the newer-and-faster seventh-generation Kaby Lake CPUs over their predecessors. There's nothing wrong with the performance of Skylake in 2017, though, and if you find a good deal on one of these discontinued chips, don't hesitate to snap it up.