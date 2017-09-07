National Beer Lover’s Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:00 PM on September 7, 2017


Yeah, yeah, I know that's root beer...

PC hardware and computing

  1. The ECS Z270H4-I Durathon 2 Mini ITX motherboard review @ AnandTech
  2. ASRock Fatal1ty X299 Professional Gaming i9 review @ Tom's Hardware
  3. Zotac 10 Year Anniversary Sonix 480GB PCIe solid state drive review @ ThinkComputers
  4. Razer Blade Stealth (mid 2017) review @ TechSpot
  5. ASRock X299 Gaming i9 review @ TechPowerUp
  6. SteelSeries Apex M750 keyboard review @ Neowin
  7. Phanteks Evolv Shift X—glass and aluminium Mini-ITX tower case review @    KitGuru
  8. WD Blue And SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD review @ HotHardware
  9. Review: Aorus X299 Gaming 7 @ Hexus
  10. AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 versus Radeon R9 Fury X @    HardOCP
  11. ASUS Radeon ROG RX Vega 64 STRIX 8GB review @    Guru3D
  12. Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi review @ bit-tech

Games and VR

  1. Protecting video game dogs and the silly lengths I go to @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. TPCast's Vive upgrade kit US pre-orders now online @ Upload VR
  3. Pokémon Go will get monster trading, one-on-one battles @ ArsTechnica
  4. One does not simply walk into the high-def era with Battle for Middle-Earth @ Quarter To Three

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Polyurethane, meet 3D printing @ HackADay
  2. Democratic dogs sneeze for their supper @ New Atlas (one of our dogs just sneezes in faces, supper or not)

Tech news and culture

  1. Boston Red Sox caught red-handed using Apple Watch to steal signs @ ArsTechnica
  2. Google's Street View cars are now giant, mobile 3D scanners @ ArsTechnica
  3. Judge dismisses Shiva "I Invented EMAIL" Ayyadurai's libel lawsuit against Techdirt @ ArsTechnica

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs (and occasionally gaming chairs)

  1. This Whole Foods map of French cheese is a crime against dairy @ mashable.com
  2. Clutch Chairz Throttle Series gaming chair review @ PC Perspective (please, buy a real chair)
  3. Adventurous drinkers fall for 'Cheese Tea' @ mentalfloss.com (I think this will be my last link to cheese tea until I can try it for myself)
