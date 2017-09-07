National Beer Lover’s Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 3:00 PM on September 7, 2017
Yeah, yeah, I know that's root beer...
PC hardware and computing
- The ECS Z270H4-I Durathon 2 Mini ITX motherboard review @ AnandTech
- ASRock Fatal1ty X299 Professional Gaming i9 review @ Tom's Hardware
- Zotac 10 Year Anniversary Sonix 480GB PCIe solid state drive review @ ThinkComputers
- Razer Blade Stealth (mid 2017) review @ TechSpot
- ASRock X299 Gaming i9 review @ TechPowerUp
- SteelSeries Apex M750 keyboard review @ Neowin
- Phanteks Evolv Shift X—glass and aluminium Mini-ITX tower case review @ KitGuru
- WD Blue And SanDisk Ultra 3D SSD review @ HotHardware
- Review: Aorus X299 Gaming 7 @ Hexus
- AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 versus Radeon R9 Fury X @ HardOCP
- ASUS Radeon ROG RX Vega 64 STRIX 8GB review @ Guru3D
- Gigabyte AB350N-Gaming WiFi review @ bit-tech
Games and VR
- Protecting video game dogs and the silly lengths I go to @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- TPCast's Vive upgrade kit US pre-orders now online @ Upload VR
- Pokémon Go will get monster trading, one-on-one battles @ ArsTechnica
- One does not simply walk into the high-def era with Battle for Middle-Earth @ Quarter To Three
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Polyurethane, meet 3D printing @ HackADay
- Democratic dogs sneeze for their supper @ New Atlas (one of our dogs just sneezes in faces, supper or not)
Tech news and culture
- Boston Red Sox caught red-handed using Apple Watch to steal signs @ ArsTechnica
- Google's Street View cars are now giant, mobile 3D scanners @ ArsTechnica
- Judge dismisses Shiva "I Invented EMAIL" Ayyadurai's libel lawsuit against Techdirt @ ArsTechnica
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs (and occasionally gaming chairs)
- This Whole Foods map of French cheese is a crime against dairy @ mashable.com
- Clutch Chairz Throttle Series gaming chair review @ PC Perspective (please, buy a real chair)
- Adventurous drinkers fall for 'Cheese Tea' @ mentalfloss.com (I think this will be my last link to cheese tea until I can try it for myself)