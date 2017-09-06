Philips 276E8FJAB display can shower your life in color

We talk up a couple metric tons of gaming hardware every week, but there's a fair chance that you don't really care for either high or variable refresh rates. Perhaps all you want is a display with a nice combo of size and resolution, along with excellent color reproduction. Meet the Philips 276E8FJAB monitor, a fresh arrival on U.S. shores.

Besides an easy-to-remember name, the Philips 276E8FJAB has a 27" IPS panel with a resolution of 2560x1440 and a refresh rate of 60 Hz. The company says the response time is 4 ms and that the maximum brightness should reach 350 cd/m². That's all reasonably-standard fare these days, but this monitor can display an "Ultra Wide Color" gamut. Philips doesn't say exactly what that means, but we do know that the panel's gamut can cover 114% of the NTSC color space and 132% of sRGB. In turn, that should work out to color reproduction more akin to a professional-grade monitor than your run-of-the-mill IPS display. The quoted 1000:1 static contrast ratio certainly doesn't hurt, either.

The 276E8FJAB looks quite dashing, too. The included stand has a minimalist aesthetic and should take up next to no space on a desk, though there are no height or swivel adjustments. The panel has extra-thin bezels around three of its sides, perfect for that monitor triptych you've been considering. Input options include a DisplayPort 1.2 connector, an HDMI 1.4 port, and ye olde VGA D-Sub connector. A pair of built-in speakers round out the creature comforts.

You can order the Philips 276E8FJAB from Amazon for a reasonable $350. The manufacturer backs the display with a three-year warranty.