MSI X370 Gaming M7 ACK hooks up wireless gamers

If you're of a mind to build yourself a hot new Ryzen-based gaming rig but need to have Wi-Fi as a connectivity option, maybe check out MSI's new X370 Gaming M7 ACK. This is a no-compromises motherboard for Socket AM4 CPUs that includes an expansion card bearing Killer's Wireless-AC 1535 2x2 wireless adapter.

Besides the boxed wireless card, the X370 Gaming M7 ACK contains all the accoutrements you expect from a high-end Ryzen motherboard. Its four metal-reinforced RAM slots can accept DDR4 DIMMs running at speeds up to 3200 MT/s. There are three physical PCIe x16 slots on tap, and as usual, two of them have metal reinforcement to help support heavy graphics cards. On the back panel, there are USB 3.1 Gen2 ports with Type-C and Type-A connectors. The board also has a header for connecting another Type-C port to a case's front panel.

If you're using the included Wi-Fi adapter, you can enable Killer's DoubleShot technology to pair the on-board E2500 Gigabit Ethernet adapter with the 1535 chip's 2x2 Wi-Fi. Killer's software will automatically send latency-sensitive traffic over the ethernet connection while using the Wi-Fi adapter to improve throughput for hefty traffic like file transfers. The board's two M.2 sockets both get cooled courtesy of the large chipset heatsink. If you need more NVMe storage, there's an U.2 port available, too.

MSI says the X370 Gaming M7 ACK is in stores now. We couldn't find it at e-tail just yet, but it should be hitting shop listings any time now.