Thursday deals: FreeSync displays, a Ryzen CPU, and a controller

It's Thursday deal time at The Tech Report again, and we've got a bumper crop for you on this day. We've got a pair of displays, a TR Editor's Choice processor, and a sweet deal on the Xbox One wireless controller.

First up is a very compelling deal on LG's 29UM60-P 29" 21:9 ultra-wide gaming monitor. This IPS display has a resolution of 2560x1080, a 5-ms response time, a 75 Hz maximum refresh rate, and sports AMD's FreeSync technology. The back of the panel has holes for VESA mounting plus HDMI and DisplayPort inputs. The box even includes an HDMI cable. You can get this monitor from Best Buy for $200, a price that represents a sharp drop regular price tag. Since Best Buy has physical locations, the most impatient of you can probably order it online and pick it up today.

Gerbils that want more pixels and better color gamut coverage can cast their eyes over the LG 32UD59-B 32" 3840x2160 monitor. This big-daddy screen sports a pair of HDMI inputs plus a DisplayPort. LG says the VA panel covers 95% of the DCI-P3 color gamut. The maximum refresh rate is 60 Hz, but the baked-in FreeSync support should help gamers make the most out of every frame. The big 4K display is on sale for $475 at Newegg with the coupon code EMCRKRH28.

Regular readers know that we are big fans of AMD's Ryzen processors, particularly of the Editor's Choice Award-winning six-core Ryzen 5 models that offer unprecedented value for productivity tasks. The range-topping Ryzen 5 1600X is on sale today at Newegg for $230 including a "Champion's Pack" for the upcoming Quake Champions FPS that unlocks all current and future Champions and includes a skin for the Ranger. Amazon also has the Ryzen 5 1600X on sale for $240.

We conclude today's deals with a pretty sweet deal on Microsoft's Xbox One wireless controller in white. This is the updated model with a standard 3.5-mm headset jack and Bluetooth connectivity. Newegg has the controller selling for only $35 with the coupon code EMCRKRG29. Do note that the special pricing only applies to the white controller, but you can get the discount on up to three units at once.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.