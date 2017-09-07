Lenovo ThinkPad A275 and A475 take AMD Pro APUs on the road

We wrote a week ago about some high-profile design wins for AMD's Pro business-focused processors, including new Lenovo ThinkPads based on the AMD Pro versions of the silicon designer's Bristol Ridge APUs. We now have a lot more information about Lenovo's ThinkPad A275 and ThinkPad A475 laptops. As a refresher, Bristol Ridge is AMD's most recent spin on its construction-core architecture, now boasting support for DDR4 memory but still built using GlobalFoundries' 28-nm process technology.

The two portables have a lot of hardware in common. The foundation of both machines is, of course, AMD's Bristol Ridge APUs. Lenovo offers chips ranging up to the top-of-the-line A12-9800B. Lenovo isn't disclosing all of the APUs it'll offer yet, but they'll all have Radeon R7-class graphics, and they can all be paired with up to 16 GB of DDR4 memory. Base models have a 1600x900 TN panel, but buyers can choose 1920x1080 IPS screens with or without touch input. The standard storage option is a hard drive, but SSDs up to a 512 GB OPAL-compliant NVMe unit are also on the options sheet. The optional fingerprint reader is compatible with Windows Hello bioauthentication.

As one would expect of a laptop in 2017, Wi-Fi is of the 802.11ac variety and Bluetooth 4.1 support is included. LTE modems are available for those that need connectivity out in the field. The port cluster includes two USB 3.0 Type-A ports and one USB Type-C connector, an HDMI output, a Gigabit Ethernet jack, a card reader, and a combo audio jack. Lenovo says both models can last over 10 hours away from a power port.

The main difference between the two lines, then, is a matter of size. ThinkPad A275-series machines have 12.5" displays. The machine measures 12" wide, 8.2" deep, and 0.8" thick (31 cm x 21 cm x 2 cm) and tips the scales at 2.9 lbs (1.3 kg).

The ThinkPad A475 offers nearly the same feature set as the machine above, except the display measures 14" across. The A475 measures 13.2" wide, 9.1" deep, and 0.8" thick (34 cm x 23 cm x 2 cm). Buyers must lug around 3.5 lbs (1.6 kg) in exchange for the larger display. The larger machine also has a docking-station port that's absent on the A275.

The ThinkPad A275 will start at $869 when it goes on sale in October. The larger ThinkPad A475 will start at $849 later this month.