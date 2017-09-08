Get your LN2 pot ready for ASRock's X299 OC Formula mobo

ASRock's latest motherboard was designed not only for overclockers, but by one as well—Taiwanese clock-wranger Nick Shih. If you're looking to overclock your new Intel Core X-series processor, the company's X299 OC Formula motherboard might be for you. The board is compatible with Intel's Core X LGA 2066 processors and supports quad-channel DDR4 memory that can be overclocked to 4600 MT/s. The loadout of four DIMM slots instead of eight allows for shorter trace lengths and should help overclocking stability.

The X299 OC Formula includes an LN2 switch for ultra-low-temperature overclocking, as well as switches to manually disable individual PCIe slots. There are also buttons to cold boot your system, including a "Retry" button that will boot with the same BIOS settings you previously used, and a "BFG" button that will start the system with default settings (perhaps so it can POST) but keep a user's custom settings in the BIOS unchanged so that they can perform incremental tweaks without starting from scratch. "Rapid OC" buttons let you manually raise or lower the system's CPU ratio, base clock frequency, and CPU core voltage. An external BCLK generator should further help clock-pushing efforts.

ASRock says the materials used to build the board were also chosen with overclocking in mind. The board is built using an eight-layer PCB with 2-oz copper thickness, and the CPU power delivery circuitry has a 13-phase design. The audio jacks are gold-plated, and the main PCIe slots are steel-reinforced and ready for four-way SLI or CrossFire configurations. Aluminum-alloy heatsinks and Nichicon 12K black capacitors round out the list of premium materials.

The board is decked out with a full loadout of slots and ports. There are five PCIe 3.0 x16 slots, and one each of PCIe 3.0 x4 and PCIe 2.0 x1 slots. For connecting storage, the board offers eight SATA ports and two M.2 PCIe x4 sockets. The back panel has one each of USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C and Type-A ports, along with four vanilla USB 3.0 connectors. There are onboard headers for another USB 3.1 Type-C port and two more USB 3.0 ports, too. Finally, the X299 OC Formula packs not one but two Intel-powered Gigabit Ethernet ports. Since it's 2017, the board's chipset heatsink has built-in RGB LED lighting that can be controlled by ASRock's RGB LED utility.

Asrock hasn't announced pricing or availability for the board just yet, but you probably should brace your wallet if this overclocking monster is on your radar.