G.Skill fires up Trident Z DIMMs at a whopping 4600 MT/s

G.Skill has announced that it's readying up DDR4 memory kits capable of reaching 4600 MT/s transfer rates. The Trident Z Series DDR4-4600MHz kits will include a pair of 8 GB modules with CL19-23-23-43 timings. The company says the modules in the kits are built using hand-picked Samsung B-die integrated circuit components.

The company demonstrated the modules reaching the 4600 MT/s clock at 1.5 V with an Intel Core i7-7740X processor on ASRock's X299 OC Formula motherboard in a dual-channel configuration. G.Skill will offer the modules with the buyer's choice of black or silver aluminum heat spreaders.

The company says the Trident Z Series DDR4-4600MHz kits will be available later this month, but it didn't provide any pricing information. We imagine these hot-clocked modules will demand a healthy premium compared to more run-of-the-mill DDR4 modules, especially given that they are the fastest we have seen to date.