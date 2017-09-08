Friday deal: full-coverage Threadripper AIOs and a mobo for $65 off

AMD's Ryzen Threadripper processors come with a handy adapter ring for common Asetek liquid coolers, but early testing of dedicated heatsinks for those CPUs suggest that one really wants a full-coverage cold plate to extract the most performance from the chips. Newegg is making that task easier today with a combo deal on a motherboard we like and an interesting pair of full-coverage liquid coolers for AMD's biggest, baddest CPUs.

Depending on your preference, you can grab an Enermax Liqtech TR4 240-mm all-in-one with a Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 motherboard for $454.98, or $65 off what those parts would sell for separately. Folks chasing even more extreme Threadripper performance can get the same motherboard and an Enermax Liqtech TR4 360-mm all-in-one cooler for $474.98, also a $65-off combo.

Considering the potential performance benefits of the unusual full-coverage water block and the fact that you'll need both these parts for a Threadripper build anyway, we think they go pretty well together. No word on how long these deals might last, so if you're planning a Threadripper build, be sure to give them a look.