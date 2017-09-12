National Video Games Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:30 PM on September 12, 2017
Sour about my choice? It's also National Report Medicare Fraud Day.
PC hardware and computing
- How to hurricane-proof a Web server @ ArsTechnica (highly recommend reading)
- Nvidia WhisperMode tested—quieter gaming for notebooks @ PC Perspective
- Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 review @ bit-tech
- Fractal Design Meshify C review @ Guru3D
- AMD Ryzen Threadripper waterblock comparison #1 @ HardOCP
- Review: Dell UltraSharp U2718Q @ Hexus
- Roccat Leadr wireless mouse review @ KitGuru
- AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid—44 MH/s Ethereum mining @ Legit Reviews
- AMD A12-9800 review: infecting the AM4 platform @ TechSpot
- Drevo Calibur 71-key mechanical keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
- Raidmax Alpha Prime case review @ Tom's Hardware
- The HP S700 and S700 Pro SSD review @ AnandTech
- HighPoint SSD7101A-1 NVMe RAID controller review @ TheSSDReview (worth a click just to see the craziness)
Games and VR
- Arma 3's humanitarian DLC drops from the sky @ Rock Paper Shotgun (pretty cool idea)
- Behind the effort to archive Nintendo's disappearing social network @ ArsTechnica
- Bethesda: Fallout Creation Club "is not paid mods" @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Activision figured out how to give away nothing for Call of Duty: WWII preorders @ Quarter To Three
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Amphibious drone travels underwater and in the air @ New Atlas (well, sort of)
- Volcanic ice caves on Antarctica may host complex life @ ArsTechnica
- Architect turned cake-maker serves up mouth-watering geometric 3D-printed cakes @ New Atlas (I'd feel really bad about wrecking these to eat them)
Tech news and culture
- Wind turbine manufacturers are dipping toes into energy storage projects @ ArsTechnica
- Elon Musk provides first full view of Crew Dragon spacesuit @ New Atlas
- Tesla temporarily boosts battery capacity for hurricane Irma @ Slashdot
- Squid ink may replace dental poking and prodding @ New Atlas (thetoothreport.com is available)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs (and another 'gaming chair')
- Where the Goats Are is a pretty, relaxing game about making cheese @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- ACS adds 153 Certified Cheese Professionals @ gourmetretailer.com (curdgratulations!)
- Pizza with cold, unmelted cheese is a New York thing, you wouldn't understand (but try it anyway) @ bravotv.com
- Cougar Armor gaming chair review @ TechPowerUp (you can have the chair in any color, as long as it's bright orange)