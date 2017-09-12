National Video Games Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:30 PM on September 12, 2017


Sour about my choice? It's also National Report Medicare Fraud Day.

PC hardware and computing

  1. How to hurricane-proof a Web server @ ArsTechnica (highly recommend reading)
  2. Nvidia WhisperMode tested—quieter gaming for notebooks @ PC Perspective
  3. Gigabyte X399 Aorus Gaming 7 review @ bit-tech
  4. Fractal Design Meshify C review @ Guru3D
  5. AMD Ryzen Threadripper waterblock comparison #1 @ HardOCP
  6. Review: Dell UltraSharp U2718Q @ Hexus
  7. Roccat Leadr wireless mouse review @ KitGuru
  8. AMD Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid—44 MH/s Ethereum mining @ Legit Reviews
  9. AMD A12-9800 review: infecting the AM4 platform @ TechSpot
  10. Drevo Calibur 71-key mechanical keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
  11. Raidmax Alpha Prime case review @ Tom's Hardware
  12. The HP S700 and S700 Pro SSD review @ AnandTech
  13. HighPoint SSD7101A-1 NVMe RAID controller review @ TheSSDReview (worth a click just to see the craziness)

Games and VR

  1. Arma 3's humanitarian DLC drops from the sky @ Rock Paper Shotgun (pretty cool idea)
  2. Behind the effort to archive Nintendo's disappearing social network @ ArsTechnica
  3. Bethesda: Fallout Creation Club "is not paid mods" @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. Activision figured out how to give away nothing for Call of Duty: WWII preorders @ Quarter To Three

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Amphibious drone travels underwater and in the air @ New Atlas (well, sort of)
  2. Volcanic ice caves on Antarctica may host complex life @ ArsTechnica
  3. Architect turned cake-maker serves up mouth-watering geometric 3D-printed cakes @ New Atlas (I'd feel really bad about wrecking these to eat them)

Tech news and culture

  1. Wind turbine manufacturers are dipping toes into energy storage projects @ ArsTechnica
  2. Elon Musk provides first full view of Crew Dragon spacesuit @ New Atlas
  3. Tesla temporarily boosts battery capacity for hurricane Irma @ Slashdot
  4. Squid ink may replace dental poking and prodding @ New Atlas (thetoothreport.com is available)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs (and another 'gaming chair')

  1. Where the Goats Are is a pretty, relaxing game about making cheese @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. ACS adds 153 Certified Cheese Professionals @ gourmetretailer.com (curdgratulations!)
  3. Pizza with cold, unmelted cheese is a New York thing, you wouldn't understand (but try it anyway) @ bravotv.com
  4. Cougar Armor gaming chair review @ TechPowerUp (you can have the chair in any color, as long as it's bright orange)
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options