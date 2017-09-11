Rumor: Intel Coffee Lake benchmarks spill onto the web

The rumor mongers over at Videocardz have gotten a hold of benchmark figures for Intel's upcoming eighth-generation Core processors. Previous rounds of the rumor mill have reported that Intel will formally announce eighth-gen desktop chips on October 5. Numerous sources have claimed that the next-gen chips will have increased core and/or thread counts compared to the Kaby Lake chips on shelves now.

The first set of figures were Cinebench scores obtained by Canadian tech journalis Karl Morin on an HP Omen machine. The computer in question was fitted with an Intel Core i7-8700K chip with six cores and 12 threads running at 3.7 GHz. The Cinebench single-thread score was 196 and the all-core number was 1230. For reference, we obtained a nearly identical single-threaded score of 197 when we tested the Core i7-7700K back in January. That four-core, eight-thread 7700K could only muster 998 when tugging on all available hardware threads. As a second point of comparison, we managed a one-thread score of 160 and a multi-thread score of 1248 on AMD's Editor's Choice Award-winning Ryzen 5 1600X. It looks like the Ryzen 7 1800X's multi-threaded figure of 1647 might remain the best among mainstream desktop chips for a while longer.

The second set of numbers popped up on the Geekbench database and also came from a Core i7-8700K. The chip in questioned managed a single-core score of 5773 and a multi-core score of 24,620. The current Core i7-7700K gets around 5725 in the single-threaded test and 18,800 in the multi-threaded version. The previously-mentioned Ryzen 5 1600X musters 4180 on one thread and 18,650 with all threads active. AMD's fastest mainstream desktop chip, the Ryzen 7 1800X, gets about 4240 in the single-threaded test and 21,800 with all 16 threads tapped.

We can't speak to the accuracy of these figures, of course, but if the Core i7-8700K is indeed the six-core, 12-thread chip the rumor mongers say it will be, single-threaded figures on par with the Core i7-7700K and multi-threaded scores about 50% faster make a lot of sense. As usual, though, rumors should be accompanied by a generous helping of salt.