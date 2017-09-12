Tuesday deals: motherboards, a nice laptop, and an Xbox One S

Are you boredly browsing the web at work? Do you feel fatigued from all of the tasks you've yet to tackle? I know what you need, gerbils. You need to spend some money! We've dug through the deals on offer at our favorite e-tailers to produce a few fairly fine Tuesday deals. Today, we're offering up a pair of motherboards, an HP ultrabook, and a nice price on an Xbox One S with an accompanying display.

First up, the motherboards. Whether you're building an AMD machine or an Intel rig, we can set you up. MSI's B250M Gaming Pro looks fancy in red and black, and it could make a fine foundation for a glorious game machine. Newegg's got it for sale for just $69.99 right now, and there's a $10 rebate on top of that. The mobo comes with a free six-button optical gaming mouse, too.

If your tastes run toward overclocking, then consider instead this Asus Prime X370-Pro. This is a full-sized Socket AM4 motherboard with all the fixings, including USB 3.1 ports, an Intel-powered LAN port, SLI support, and the full allotment of eight SATA ports. You can pick up this mobo for just $129.99 at Newegg, which is one of the lowest prices we've seen on a full-featured X370 board. The $15 rebate on offer is just gravy, and it can bring the final price to $115.

Over at Sam's Club, the seller has knocked $400 off the regular price of an HP Envy 13 notebook. This machine has a Core i7-7500U CPU, 8GB of RAM, and a 256GB NVMe SSD. HP says this laptop will last over 14 hours on battery, but the real highlight of this potent portable is the 13.3" IPS touchscreen display with 3200x1800 resolution. If you're a Sam's member, you can pick up this all-aluminum article for just $799.

If you've got a youngster that keeps taking up all your TV time, keep them occupied with this combo over at the fresh ovum. The e-tailer is practically giving away an Asus VZ229H 21.5" IPS monitor with speakers if you purchase an Xbox One S system. You can pick up the bundle containing a 500 GB Xbox One S system with Madden 18 plus the 1920x1080 Asus monitor for just $299 after the combo discount. That's only $20 over the price of the Xbox alone. Don't forget that the Xbox One S can play 4K Blu-Ray discs, too.

That's all for today, folks! There's a chance you're looking for something we haven't covered. If that's the case, you can help The Tech Report by using the following referral links when you're out shopping: not only do we have a partnership with Newegg and Amazon, but we also work with Best Buy, Adorama, Rakuten, Walmart, and Sam's Club. For more specific needs, you can also shop with our links at the Microsoft Store and Das Keyboard's shop.