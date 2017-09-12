Cooler Master MasterCase H500P surfaces on Newegg

Back at Computex in June, we got a brief look at Cooler Master's MasterCase H500P case, the apparent revival of the company's HAF line of high-airflow cases. A product page for the case has now popped up on Newegg. The H500P is highlighted by the pair of enormous 200-mm, RGB LED-illuminated fans stuffed behind an acrylic front panel with ventilation along its sides.

The MasterCase H500P is a roomy chassis with enough space to accept E-ATX motherboards, CPU cooling towers up to 7.5" (19 cm) tall, and graphics cards as long as 16.2" (41 cm). Buyers that want to flaunt a fancy graphics card can show it off through the tempered glass side panel thanks to the pair of vertically-mounted PCI expansion covers. Graphics extroverts will need to supply their own PCIe riser cables to make that happen, though.

The H500P's raison d'etre is high-performance cooling. The front of the case is stocked with two RGB LED-lit 200-mm fans that spin at a leisurely 800 RPM. Water cooling enthusiasts can replace the fan pair with a radiator up to 360-mm in size if desired. The top of the case can likewise fit two 200-mm spinners or a heat exchanger as long as 360 mm. A hole in the back of the case is filled with a 140-mm fan.

The ability to hold large components and wide-bore fans means the MasterCase H500P is big. The case measures 21.3" tall, 9.5" wide, and 21.4" deep (54 cm x 24 cm x 54 cm). Steel and tempered glass aren't known for their light weight, so an empty H500P tips the scales at 25 lbs (11.3 kg).

According to Reddit users, Newegg's Cooler Master MasterCase H500P product page briefly listed a $150 price tag and a November 8 release date for the H500P. That figure is the same exact one we heard directly from Cooler Master during our Computex tour.