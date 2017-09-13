HP EliteBooks and upgradeable EliteOne 1000 AIO work in style

HP has an eye on the professional crowd this week with a set of new devices in its EliteBook line. The company has a pair of new business-focused laptops with optional ultra-bright 4K screens, and an stylish, upgradeable AIO machine with a pop-up camera.

On the mobile device aisle, we have the EliteBook x360 1020 G2 and EliteBook 1040 G4. The latest EliteBook x360 is a 13" flip-over convertible with a 1920x1080 IPS display that can reproduce 100% of the sRGB space and shine at up to 400 cd/m². The display can be upgraded to a 3840x2160 model that's capable of reaching a brightness level of 700 cd/m², though the included HP SureView privacy screen in this option will reduce that figure by a bit. This eye-searing screen should work equally well whether you're in the dark watching Netflix or in a sunlit conference room.

The system has an Intel CPU in Core i5 or Core i7 flavor up to the Core i7-7600U, accompanied by up to 16 GB of RAM. Wireless connectivity comes by way of a 2x2 802.11ac adapter with Bluetooth 4.2 support. The machine is 0.5" thick (13 mm) and weighs in at 2.5 lbs (1.13 kg). On the sides of this ultra-thin laptop are a single HDMI port, two USB 3.0 ports, and a USB Type-C connector with Thunderbolt 3 capability. The machine's four-cell, 49.3 Wh battery offers fast charging capability. HP says the system can get as much as 18 hours of life on the most energy-efficient model.

The EliteBook 1040 G4 is the most mundane machine of the bunch, though by no means boring. The 14" notebook is 0.6" (16 mm) thick and packs 16 GB of soldered-down RAM. The default display is a 1920x1080 screen, though HP offers options up to the same high-brightness 3840x2160 display outline above. Once again, buyers get a choice of Intel Core i5 or Core i7 CPUs, though this time the highest-end option is a Core i7-7820HQ with four cores and eight threads, clocked at up to 3.9 GHz. HP also offers optional LTE connectivity on this machine. The port selection includes two USB 3.0 connectors, two USB Type-C ports (no Thunderbolt here, kids), and an HDMI output. A 67-Wh battery powers the EliteBook 1040 G4.

Last but not least, we have the the HP EliteOne 1000 all-in-one. HP says this machine is built with the express purpose of conferencing in mind, and that concept shows in the design. While most computers seem like they're built to sit against a cubicle wall, this machine was definitely designed to be a centerpiece in someone's office. At the center of the PC sits a 2 MP pop-up camera that has lenses on both the front and back of the module. The system also has dedicated conferencing buttons on the base, as well as speakers designed by Bang & Olufsen and active noise cancellation.

While the EliteOne seems to have a focus on looks, upgradeability also appears to be a core feature of the system. HP says the machine's tool-less accessibility will allow you to easily change out your display. The screen itself comes in three flavors. The low end of the spectrum is a 23.8" 1920x1080 display that can be equipped with touch capability. Up from there, you'll find a 27" 3840x2160 display and, finally, a 34" curved display with an unspecified resolution.

A whole host of Intel CPUs are available in this machine, from the Celeron models up to to a Core i7-7700. The EliteOne 1000 can take in up to 32 GB of RAM, and storage options start at a 500 GB SATA hard drive and go up to a 1TB NVMe SSD. There's also an option for adding 16 GB of Intel's Optane memory as a system cache.

HP says all three machines will be available yet this month. The EliteBook x360 1020 and EliteBook 1040 and will start at $1,379 each, while the EliteOne 1000 will start at $1,259.