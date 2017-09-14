National Live Creative Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:00 PM on September 14, 2017


I was more of a Turtle Beach Santa Cruz guy back then. Wait, what?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Seasonic FOCUS Plus Platinum 550W PSU review @ PC Perspective
  2. MSI X299 Tomahawk Arctic review @ bit-tech
  3. ADATA SX8000 M.2 512 GB SSD review @ Guru3D
  4. XSPC RayStorm Threadripper waterblock on Ryzen 7 @ HardOCP
  5. Review: Corsair TX-850M 850W PSU @ Hexus
  6. be quiet! SFX L 600W power supply review @ KitGuru
  7. Open Mesh A40 & A60 access points reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  8. Silverstone Kublai KL07 review @ TechPowerUp
  9. Philips 349X7FJEW monitor review @ TFT Central
  10. Unitek 10-Port USB charging station review @     ThinkComputers

Games and VR

  1. Nintendo likes money again, bringing back NES Classic Edition "next summer" @ ArsTechnica
  2. AI recreates video game engine after watching two minutes of gameplay @ New Atlas
  3. Okami HD painted onto PC in December @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  4. Electronic Arts is really excited about not letting you own any games @ Quarter To Three

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Cassini on course for destruction after final Titan flyby @ New Atlas
  2. A noob's guide to McMaster-Carr @ HackADay (frequently an invaluable resource)
  3. Fire ant venom might contain treatment for psoriasis @ New Atlas
  4. Robot graffiti @ HackADay

Tech news and culture

  1. Amazon's Whole Foods price cuts brought 25 percent jump in shoppers @ Slashdot
  2. Rotten Tomatoes scores don't correlate to box office success or woes, research shows @ Polygon
  3. French company plans to heat homes, offices with AMD Ryzen Pro processors @ Slashdot
  4. Wolfram Alpha shows its work @ HackADay ("Obviously, I know how it works if I programmed my calculator to solve it for me"—did that line work on your math teachers?)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Team Group Delta RGB DDR4-3000 16GB review @ Tom's Hardware
  2. Not your typical gender reveal: Minnesota couple decide to learn the sex of their baby with cheese @ dailymail.co.uk (sorry, slow week for cheese news)
