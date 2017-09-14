National Live Creative Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:00 PM on September 14, 2017
I was more of a Turtle Beach Santa Cruz guy back then. Wait, what?
PC hardware and computing
- Seasonic FOCUS Plus Platinum 550W PSU review @ PC Perspective
- MSI X299 Tomahawk Arctic review @ bit-tech
- ADATA SX8000 M.2 512 GB SSD review @ Guru3D
- XSPC RayStorm Threadripper waterblock on Ryzen 7 @ HardOCP
- Review: Corsair TX-850M 850W PSU @ Hexus
- be quiet! SFX L 600W power supply review @ KitGuru
- Open Mesh A40 & A60 access points reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Silverstone Kublai KL07 review @ TechPowerUp
- Philips 349X7FJEW monitor review @ TFT Central
- Unitek 10-Port USB charging station review @ ThinkComputers
Games and VR
- Nintendo likes money again, bringing back NES Classic Edition "next summer" @ ArsTechnica
- AI recreates video game engine after watching two minutes of gameplay @ New Atlas
- Okami HD painted onto PC in December @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Electronic Arts is really excited about not letting you own any games @ Quarter To Three
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Cassini on course for destruction after final Titan flyby @ New Atlas
- A noob's guide to McMaster-Carr @ HackADay (frequently an invaluable resource)
- Fire ant venom might contain treatment for psoriasis @ New Atlas
- Robot graffiti @ HackADay
Tech news and culture
- Amazon's Whole Foods price cuts brought 25 percent jump in shoppers @ Slashdot
- Rotten Tomatoes scores don't correlate to box office success or woes, research shows @ Polygon
- French company plans to heat homes, offices with AMD Ryzen Pro processors @ Slashdot
- Wolfram Alpha shows its work @ HackADay ("Obviously, I know how it works if I programmed my calculator to solve it for me"—did that line work on your math teachers?)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Team Group Delta RGB DDR4-3000 16GB review @ Tom's Hardware
- Not your typical gender reveal: Minnesota couple decide to learn the sex of their baby with cheese @ dailymail.co.uk (sorry, slow week for cheese news)