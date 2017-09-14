Thursday deals: keyboards, a wide monitor, and a super-fast SSD

It's Thursday afternoon in the western hemisphere of the blue marble we call Earth, so that means it is deals time again at The Tech Report. Today's goodies include a couple of mechanical gaming keyboards, an ultra-wide FreeSync monitor, and a crazy-fast 1 TB M.2 NVMe SSD.

First up is Logitech's G410 Atlas, a tenkeyless keyboard with RGB LED backlighting and Logitech's in-house Romer-G switches. For those that don't browse subreddits dedicated to keyboard PCBs, key caps, and switches, Romer-Gs are mechanical switches with an actuation distance of 1.5 mm, about 25% shorter than Cherry's standard MX switches. Romer-Gs are quiet switches with a tactile bump, similar to Cherry MX Browns. The G410 Atlas Spectrum is on sale today for only $55 at Amazon and Newegg.

For those that work alone or just have anti-social tendencies, G.Skill's Ripjaws KM570 can be ordered with Cherry's noise-a-licious MX Blue switches in all their clicky goodness. Those are my personal favorite keyboard switches, by the way. The KM570 has red backlighting, on-the-fly macro programming, and dedicated volume keys. You can get this full-fat 104-key beast for just $60 after coupon code 0912FSRTUG40 at Newegg or without any coupon code at Amazon.

LG's 29UB55-B 29" ultrawide monitor doesn't have FreeSync or G-Sync support, but it does have a 75 Hz refresh rate and a 5-ms response time. The 2560x1080 IPS panel provides generous 178° viewing angles and should cover 99% of the sRGB color space. The included stand is height-adjustable and the back of the monitor has threaded holes for VESA mounting. The back side also has generous input provisions, including two HDMI jacks, a DisplayPort, and an old-school VGA connector. The best part is the price, which is only $200 at Newegg after coupon code EMCRKBC67. A mail-in rebate brings the price down another $20 for patient and detail-oriented gerbils.

Last, and far from least, we have the 1 TB version of Samsung's PM961 M.2 NVMe SSD. This drive's 3D TLC V-NAND helps it deliver up to 3000 MB/s of sequential reads and 1700 MB/s of sequential writes. Random performance is similarly impressive at 330K IOPS when reading and 360K IOPS when writing. You can get your hands on all this speed and capacity for just $350 at Newegg.

