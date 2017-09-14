Google teases an October 4 date for likely Pixel 2 reveal

It's that time of year. No, I'm not talking about the leaves changing colors. All the big smartphone vendors are unleashing their new handsets. The iPhone X and the Galaxy Note 8 have joined the party, and now it's Google's turn. A new placeholder page from the search giant is pointing to an October 4 reveal of what's presumably the Pixel 2 phone.

"Thinking about changing phones?" Google asks. "Stay tuned for more on October 4" is the answer. The date marks the one-year anniversary of the reveal of the original Pixel and Pixel XL phones. October 4 is also three weeks out, which gives us plenty of time to speculate about the phone. While we don't have any firm details on what the Pixel 2 will offer, the video above suggests that the camera will once again be a focal point, alongside battery life and Google Assistant-related features.

There are, of course, plenty of leaks and rumors to look at. Ars Technica says we can expect two both regular and XL models again, but that they'll be handled by two different vendors this time around. Rumor has it that LG will handle the larger phone, while HTC will take care of the smaller model. The XL version will allegedly arrive with the same ultra-thin bezels we're seeing on other top-tier phones, while the baseline Pixel will look more like the phones of yesteryear.

The rumor mill has been abuzz since this summer claiming that the phone will feature the same squeeze functionality seen on the HTC U11, and that the headphone jack will go the way of the dodo. That last part would be somewhat ironic since just last year Google mocked other phones for dropping the feature. One thing we can be almost certain of, though, is that the phone will launch with Android Oreo baked in.

The reveal will happen on October 4. Pricing and availability will likely be announced then.