Corsair pumps Vengeance LPX DDR4 RAM to 4600 MT/s

Hot on the heels of G.Skill's announcement of what it claims is the world's first 4600 MT/s DDR4 memory, comes Corsair's unveiling of its Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) 4600 MT/s memory kits. Corsair tested this high speed with the same ASRock X299 OC Formula motherboard that G.Skill used for demonstrating its Trident Z modules.

Owners of capable X299 motherboards should be able to reach the memory's posted spec with a single click to enable the XMP 2.0 profile. The modules are made with Samsung B-die ICs and run with CL19-26-26-46 timings. The memory needs 1.5 V to run at the advertised speed. For those looking for kits beyond 16 GB, the company has many other options in its Vengeance LPX lineup, including eight-module 64 GB kits that can run at up to 4200 MT/s and eight-module 128 GB kits that go up to 3800 MT/s.

Having the fastest memory costs some money. In this case, the top-of-the-line Vengeance LPX 16GB (2 x 8 GB) 4600 MT/s kit will set buyers back a jaw-dropping $550 when it starts shipping on September 21. The almost-as-fast Vengeance LPX 16 GB (2 x 8 GB) kit clocked at 4500 MT/s ought to ring at $480 and is available right away, though the Corsair store currently shows $505. Corsair backs its memory with a lifetime warranty.