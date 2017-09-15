Enermax maxes out Platimax and MaxTytan power supplies

Remember those power supplies that Enermax announced back around CES? Well, they're headed to an e-tail shop near you soon. As you probably could guess from their names, the Platimax D.F. series carries 80 Plus Platinum certification, while the MaxTytan series has the highest 80 Plus Titanium certification. All power supplies across both ranges are fully modular.

Platimax isn't a new brand in Enermax's stable, but the new models have been updated to include what the company calls calls "Dust-Free Rotation" (DFR) technology. In practice, DFR spins the fans in reverse for a brief period on system start to try and get rid of dust. Enermax claims that this operation dramatically reduces dust build-up. Users can also flip a switch to activate DFR on command. That feature aside, the Platimax D.F. units are fully-modular 80 Plus Platinum power supplies in capacities ranging from 500 W, 600 W, 750 W, 850 W, 1050 W, and 1200 W capacities.

The MaxTytan units are the top end of Enermax's power supply offerings. To meet 80 Plus Titanium certification, a power supply has to be able to maintain at least 90% effiency at all times, and at least 96% under a 50% load. The MaxTytan units will be arriving with 1050 W and 1250 W ratings. Enermax says these units operate in fanless mode until they hit 70% load, and that the fans also incorporate its DFR technology. MaxTytan units also include a wattage meter on the back near the AC input that could be quite handy for hardware reviewers like us.

Enermax didn't say when the MaxTytan units would be available or for how much. On the other hand, some of the Platimax D.F. units should be available any day now. Enermax will be asking $210 for the 850 W unit, $250 for the 1050 W power supply, and $270 for the 1200 W model.