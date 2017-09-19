International Talk Like a Pirate Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 1:45 PM on September 19, 2017


Me ship looks like a s'more!

PC hardware 'n computin'

  1. MSI GS63VR gaming notebook—another take on Max-Q @ PC Perspective
  2. Asus TUF X299 Mark 1 review @     Guru3D
  3. Gigabyte AX370 Gaming K7 AM4 motherboard review @ HardOCP
  4. Fixing bent pins on AMD's Ryzen PGA CPUs @ HardwareCanucks
  5. Review: MSI X399 Gaming Carbon Pro AC @ Hexus
  6. Best Ethereum mining GPUs—a benchmark and optimization guide @ HotHardware
  7. Reviews—Seasonic Focus Plus 850W Gold @ JonnyGuru
  8. Synology DS418j DiskStation reviewed @   SmallNetBuilder
  9. ASRock X299 Killer SLI/ac review @ TechPowerUp
  10. Core i7 vs. Ryzen 5 with Vega 64 & GTX 1080 @ TechSpot
  11. Kingston KC1000 960GB PCIe M.2 solid state drive review @ ThinkComputers
  12. Aerocool Project 7 850W PSU review @ Tom's Hardware
  13. An AMD Threadripper X399 motherboard overview @ AnandTech
  14. Asus Republic of Gamers Scabbard gaming mat review @ KitGuru (callin' a mouse pad a 'scabbard' be pretty clever)

Games 'n VR

  1. Every Nintendo Switch appears to contain a hidden copy of NES Golf @ ArsTechnica
  2. LG Patents VR display for 'alleviating screen-door effect' @ Upload VR
  3. Build, gather, brawl, repeat: the history of real-time strategy games @ ArsTechnica
  4. Tooth and Tail review @ ArsTechnica (squeakin' o' RTS games)
  5. Rust introduces sitting down and frozen lakes @ Rock Paper Shotgun (nothin' like a good sit aft a hard day o' lootin')

Science, hacks, makers 'n gadgets

  1. A jet engine on a bike. What’s the worst that could happen? @ HackADay
  2. There's a logic to how squirrels bury their nuts @ Slashdot (crafty little tree rats)
  3. Illinois tests a blockchain-based birth registry/ID system @ Slashdot (chain, ye say?)
  4. Capsela is dead, long live Capsela @ HackADay (Capsela was right up thar wit' Lego fer me as a sprog, still 'ave me collection in th' hold)

Tech news 'n culture

  1. Avast! There's malware in that CCleaner software update @ ArsTechnica
  2. Can The Pirate Bay replace ads with a Bitcoin miner? @ Slashdot
  3. Futurama returns as a one-time-only radio drama with full voice cast @ ArsTechnica
  4. Automatica - Robots that play drums, guitar and turntables and destroy a warehouse @ New Atlas (clockwork buffoonery!)

Cheese, memes, 'n Arrr-GB LEDs

  1. French restaurants lament China's ban on stinky, soft cheese @ cnbc.com
  2. Corsair Void Pro RGB wireless headset review @ bit-tech
  3. Chipotle customers are slamming the chain's new queso as a 'crime against cheese' @ businessinsider.com (I don't reckon these scallywags understand th' meanin' o' 'crime')
  4. Quirky Mushroom House declared best shed of 2017 @ New Atlas (I know me a sub-reddit that 'inks otherwise)
