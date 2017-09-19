International Talk Like a Pirate Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 1:45 PM on September 19, 2017
Me ship looks like a s'more!
PC hardware 'n computin'
- MSI GS63VR gaming notebook—another take on Max-Q @ PC Perspective
- Asus TUF X299 Mark 1 review @ Guru3D
- Gigabyte AX370 Gaming K7 AM4 motherboard review @ HardOCP
- Fixing bent pins on AMD's Ryzen PGA CPUs @ HardwareCanucks
- Review: MSI X399 Gaming Carbon Pro AC @ Hexus
- Best Ethereum mining GPUs—a benchmark and optimization guide @ HotHardware
- Reviews—Seasonic Focus Plus 850W Gold @ JonnyGuru
- Synology DS418j DiskStation reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- ASRock X299 Killer SLI/ac review @ TechPowerUp
- Core i7 vs. Ryzen 5 with Vega 64 & GTX 1080 @ TechSpot
- Kingston KC1000 960GB PCIe M.2 solid state drive review @ ThinkComputers
- Aerocool Project 7 850W PSU review @ Tom's Hardware
- An AMD Threadripper X399 motherboard overview @ AnandTech
- Asus Republic of Gamers Scabbard gaming mat review @ KitGuru (callin' a mouse pad a 'scabbard' be pretty clever)
Games 'n VR
- Every Nintendo Switch appears to contain a hidden copy of NES Golf @ ArsTechnica
- LG Patents VR display for 'alleviating screen-door effect' @ Upload VR
- Build, gather, brawl, repeat: the history of real-time strategy games @ ArsTechnica
- Tooth and Tail review @ ArsTechnica (squeakin' o' RTS games)
- Rust introduces sitting down and frozen lakes @ Rock Paper Shotgun (nothin' like a good sit aft a hard day o' lootin')
Science, hacks, makers 'n gadgets
- A jet engine on a bike. What’s the worst that could happen? @ HackADay
- There's a logic to how squirrels bury their nuts @ Slashdot (crafty little tree rats)
- Illinois tests a blockchain-based birth registry/ID system @ Slashdot (chain, ye say?)
- Capsela is dead, long live Capsela @ HackADay (Capsela was right up thar wit' Lego fer me as a sprog, still 'ave me collection in th' hold)
Tech news 'n culture
- Avast! There's malware in that CCleaner software update @ ArsTechnica
- Can The Pirate Bay replace ads with a Bitcoin miner? @ Slashdot
- Futurama returns as a one-time-only radio drama with full voice cast @ ArsTechnica
- Automatica - Robots that play drums, guitar and turntables and destroy a warehouse @ New Atlas (clockwork buffoonery!)
Cheese, memes, 'n Arrr-GB LEDs
- French restaurants lament China's ban on stinky, soft cheese @ cnbc.com
- Corsair Void Pro RGB wireless headset review @ bit-tech
- Chipotle customers are slamming the chain's new queso as a 'crime against cheese' @ businessinsider.com (I don't reckon these scallywags understand th' meanin' o' 'crime')
- Quirky Mushroom House declared best shed of 2017 @ New Atlas (I know me a sub-reddit that 'inks otherwise)