In the lab: Gigabyte's Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box external graphics card

External graphics cards (or eGPUs) are one of the hotter developments in PC gaming this year. Gigabyte is getting in on the game with the Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box, a Thunderbolt 3 graphics enclosure that puts one of the company's mini GTX 1070s, a 450W power supply, and a Thunderbolt 3 controller into a case that's barely larger than a dual-disk external hard drive enclosure. We've got one of these little powerhouses in the lab now:
At $590, the Gaming Box is actually one of the more affordable ways into external graphics right now. The mini GTX 1070 inside is $420 on its own, so the Gaming Box itself is under $200 extra—not bad when you consider that the most affordable competition starts at about $300 for an empty enclosure. We'll be pairing the Gaming Box with a Thunderbolt 3 gaming notebook for a full range of tests soon. Stay tuned.
