Reminder: iOS 11 will arrive tomorrow

Apple's big phone events get considerably more attention than the company's software-related announcements. It's easy to get excited about big increases in processing performance and graphics capabilities. For some users, though, Apple's commitment to maintaining the software on its devices as they age is an even more compelling reason than hardware for choosing fruit-flavored smartphones and tablets. As a reminder, iOS 11 is set to be released tomorrow for folks using phones all the way back to the iPhone 5s and tablets back to the iPad mini 2, though some older models won't get the full set of new features.

iOS 11 brings a host of improvements that we detailed back when Apple announced the new release back in June. The new OS has multi-tasking features that could make time spent with an iPad Pro more productive, a Finder-like Files application, an updated Photos app, and improvements to the Siri voice assistant. The App Store will see its first serious redesign ever since it appeared on iOS devices, too. The guts of the OS have been upgraded to use version 2 of Apple's Metal graphics API, and there are also new APIs for machine learning and augmented reality.

A list of supported devices follows, but check the bottom of Apple's iOS 11 page for more details, including model-specific limitations. The company also has a support page with information about how to upgrade the software on iOS devices.

iPhone models:

iPhone X

iPhone 8 and 8 Plus

iPhone 7 and 7 Plus

iPhone 6s and 6s Plus

iPhone 6 and 6 Plus

iPhone SE

iPhone 5s

iPad models:

12.9-inch iPad Pro 1st generation and 2nd generation

9.9 and 10.5-inch iPad Pro

iPad Air 1 & 2

iPad 5th generation

iPad mini 2, 3, and 4

iPod models:

iPod touch 6th generation models