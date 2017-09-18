Apple's big phone events get considerably more attention than the company's software-related announcements. It's easy to get excited about big increases in processing performance and graphics capabilities. For some users, though, Apple's commitment to maintaining the software on its devices as they age is an even more compelling reason than hardware for choosing fruit-flavored smartphones and tablets. As a reminder, iOS 11 is set to be released tomorrow for folks using phones all the way back to the iPhone 5s and tablets back to the iPad mini 2, though some older models won't get the full set of new features.
iOS 11 brings a host of improvements that we detailed back when Apple announced the new release back in June. The new OS has multi-tasking features that could make time spent with an iPad Pro more productive, a Finder-like Files application, an updated Photos app, and improvements to the Siri voice assistant. The App Store will see its first serious redesign ever since it appeared on iOS devices, too. The guts of the OS have been upgraded to use version 2 of Apple's Metal graphics API, and there are also new APIs for machine learning and augmented reality.
A list of supported devices follows, but check the bottom of Apple's iOS 11 page for more details, including model-specific limitations. The company also has a support page with information about how to upgrade the software on iOS devices.
iPhone models:
iPad models:
iPod models:
|Asus' ROG Strix Z270E Gaming motherboard reviewed
|4
|Reminder: iOS 11 will arrive tomorrow
|7
|In the lab: MSI's Aegis 3 gaming desktop
|3
|Rumor: Eight-core desktop Intel CPUs and Z390 chipset riding in
|11
|Synology XS, Plus, and Value NAS boxes bring big storage to every device
|26
|In the lab: Gigabyte's Aorus GTX 1070 Gaming Box external graphics card
|19
|Enermax maxes out Platimax and MaxTytan power supplies
|4
|Aorus H5 gaming headset is rather flashy
|3
|Western Digital offers datacenters 12 TB of Gold
|23
|Allow me to formally request that TR do a review of Raven Ridge, comparing the IGP with the RX 550, GT 1030, GTX 750 Ti, GT 740, HD 7750, GT 730 (most...
|+23