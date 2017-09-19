Tuesday deals: graphics cards, a mobo, storage, and a big TV

Every five years or so, I buy my parents a new TV. It makes for a nice gift, and that's about the right pace to keep them up with the latest advancements in display tech. Of course, I'm a cheapskate, and that means I look for the big deals. That's right gerbils—it's that time once again. Today we've turned up some terrific offers, including some glorious GeForces, a Ryzen motherboard, a massive chunk of storage, and really big, really cheap TV.

First up is the finest deal today: a selection of GeForce GTX 1080 cards for under $500. Newegg Business has a bunch of Nvidia's latest and next-greatest cards with a deep $50 discount when you use promo code "B2BEMCSEP3". The lowest-priced card on offer is this blower-cooled Gigabyte that comes out to $469 after the discount. You can also pick up this MSI Armor card with a twin-fan cooler for $479, and it has a $10 mail-in rebate too. The promo code should knock $50 off of any graphics card over $500, so take your pick.

If you feel shy about slotting your brand-new GeForce into your old Core i5-2500K machine, then pick up an MSI X370 Gaming Pro Carbon-AC board. This socket AM4 motherboard is a part of MSI's Performance Gaming family. It's a pretty classy affair with steel-reinforced PCIe and memory slots, and it comes with an 802.11ac Wi-Fi card in the box. You can pick it up right now at Amazon for just $144, and there's a $20 mail-in rebate on top of that.

You'll need somewhere to stow the data for this mean machine. We reckon this bundle of four 4TB HGST DeskStar NAS drives will do the trick. This is a four-pack of NAS-optimized 7200-RPM SATA hard drives, each storing 4 terabytes of data, for $440. However, if you use promo code EMCXRKBK2, you can take another $40 off the price, leaving you with four fast 4TB drives for $100 each. This deal is only available today, so jump on it if you want it.

Finally, over at Best Buy we have another daily deal. The blue boys with the yellow tags are offering up a Westinghouse 55" 4K for just $379, with free delivery if you live near a Best Buy store. The specifications on this screen aren't going to blow your eyes out of your skull, but it's a TV that's 55" across with 4K resolution, for only $379. There are no caveats, codes, or catches with this one, but the sale ends when the day ends, so get to it.

