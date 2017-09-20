AOC Agon AG322QCX offers 32" of gaming goodness on the cheap

We've already written once about AOC's Agon AG322QCX gaming monitor, but its spec sheet is impressive enough to revisit now that the screen is shipping. Besides the alphanumeric soup name, the AG322QCX sports a host of letters and numbers that should make gamers happy, like a resolution of 2560x1440, 1800R curvature, a 144 Hz refresh rate, and a 4-ms response time. That's all realized on a vision-filling 16:9 VA panel that's 32" across and infused with AMD's FreeSync. AOC says the display should reach a somewhat pedestrian 300 cd/m² brightness level, but that it also has an impressive 2000:1 contrast ratio.

Buyers can use the AG322QCX's external control dongle to change monitor settings and recall three independent presets. The base is adjustable for tilt, height, and swivel, and includes a built-in carrying handle for LAN gamers. A headphone hook provides a place to stow a set of cans when they're not in use. LED accent lighting on the back of the monitor can light up in blue, green, or red. The monitor has HDMI 2.0 and DisplayPort connectors, though there are no speakers or a USB hub.

AOC's Agon AG322QCX gaming monitor is on sale now at Microcenter for $400, a price that's quite reasonable given the numbers on the spec sheet. We're sure the display will be available soon at places like Amazon and Newegg for those without a nearby Microcenter. AOC backs the monitor with a three-year warranty.