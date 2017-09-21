Miniature Golf Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:30 PM on September 21, 2017


Surely, it can mean nothing else.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Intel Core i7-7800X review @ bit-tech
  2. Review: Aorus X399 Gaming 7 @ Hexus
  3. Reviews—Seasonic Focus Plus 850W Gold @ JonnyGuru
  4. Asus ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition review @ Tom's Hardware
  5. HP Envy x360 15 review (w/ Core i7-7500U & GTX 940MX) @ KitGuru
  6. The Cherry G80-3494 MX Board Silent mechanical keyboard review @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. Steam now fighting review bombs with diagrams @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. PUBG CPU core benchmarks—how many cores do you need? @ Legit Reviews
  3. Has Team Fortress 2 been improved by its updates? @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Hypersonic flight: threat or opportunity? @ New Atlas
  2. Wind chimes and dry ice make an unusual musical instrument @ HackADay
  3. Pi wirelessly charges your devices at a distance, no mat required @ New Atlas
  4. Music box plays "Still Alive" thanks to automated hole puncher @ HackADay
  5. Knitting ALUs (and flipdots) @ HackADay (reminds me of a project I worked on a few years ago)

Tech news and culture

  1. Ethereum will match Visa in scale in a 'couple of years,' says founder @ Slashdot (obligatory Futurama)
  2. Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger back for a new Terminator movie @ ArsTechnica [insert joke about 'being back']
  3. Infrared signals in surveillance cameras let malware jump network air gaps @ ArsTechnica (better cover up your RGB LEDs, folks)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. The ultimate cheese bracket: picking the greatest cheese of all @ si.com
  2. The best thing to do to your Trader Joe's cheese? Marinate it @ bonappetit.com
  3. Riotoro Prism CR1280 Full Tower RGB review @ Guru3D
  4. iKBC F108 RGB keyboard review @ TechPowerUp
