Miniature Golf Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:30 PM on September 21, 2017
Surely, it can mean nothing else.
PC hardware and computing
- Intel Core i7-7800X review @ bit-tech
- Review: Aorus X399 Gaming 7 @ Hexus
- Reviews—Seasonic Focus Plus 850W Gold @ JonnyGuru
- Asus ROG Poseidon GeForce GTX 1080 Ti 11GB Platinum Edition review @ Tom's Hardware
- HP Envy x360 15 review (w/ Core i7-7500U & GTX 940MX) @ KitGuru
- The Cherry G80-3494 MX Board Silent mechanical keyboard review @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- Steam now fighting review bombs with diagrams @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- PUBG CPU core benchmarks—how many cores do you need? @ Legit Reviews
- Has Team Fortress 2 been improved by its updates? @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Hypersonic flight: threat or opportunity? @ New Atlas
- Wind chimes and dry ice make an unusual musical instrument @ HackADay
- Pi wirelessly charges your devices at a distance, no mat required @ New Atlas
- Music box plays "Still Alive" thanks to automated hole puncher @ HackADay
- Knitting ALUs (and flipdots) @ HackADay (reminds me of a project I worked on a few years ago)
Tech news and culture
- Ethereum will match Visa in scale in a 'couple of years,' says founder @ Slashdot (obligatory Futurama)
- Linda Hamilton, Arnold Schwarzenegger back for a new Terminator movie @ ArsTechnica [insert joke about 'being back']
- Infrared signals in surveillance cameras let malware jump network air gaps @ ArsTechnica (better cover up your RGB LEDs, folks)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- The ultimate cheese bracket: picking the greatest cheese of all @ si.com
- The best thing to do to your Trader Joe's cheese? Marinate it @ bonappetit.com
- Riotoro Prism CR1280 Full Tower RGB review @ Guru3D
- iKBC F108 RGB keyboard review @ TechPowerUp