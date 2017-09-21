GeForce 385.69 drivers are Game Ready for a ton of titles

Lately, racing enthusiasts have had a pretty nice selection of PC titles to choose from. There's Forza Motorsport 7, Codemasters' excellent F1 2017, and just last week a killer HD remaster of Baja: Edge of Control hit Steam. If you're into racing games for the graphics, though, you're probably chomping at the bit for Project Cars 2. Nvidia just dropped a new GeForce driver numbered 385.69 that's "Game Ready" for Project Cars 2, among a trove of other titles. This is a big update, so strap yourself into into your racing-style gaming chair.

Project Cars was one of the nicest-looking games of its day, even if it was the subject of some benchmarking controversy. Slightly Mad Studios worked closely with Nvidia on the first title, and video of the new game—which unlocks in just a few hours—looks astonishingly good. The GeForce 385.69 driver also sports specific support for FIFA 18, From Other Suns, Raiders of the Broken Planet, Total War: Warhammer 2, Forza Motorsport 7, EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone, and the beta tests for Call of Duty: WWII and Star Wars Battlefront 2.

Along with that mountain of game-specific support, Nvidia added SLI profiles for Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, Fortnite, JX3 Online, Project Cars 2, Raiders of the Broken Planet, and Total War: Warhammer 2. 3D Vision profiles mark the 3D experience in Call of Duty: WWII and Project Cars 2 as "Good", while playing Raiders of the Broken Planet or Total War: Warhammer II in 3D is "Not Recommended."

The release notes also enumerate an enormous number of bugfixes. The biggest item on the list is that OpenGL applications, including Minecraft, should no longer flicker or run poorly on notebooks with Optimus GPU switching. The GeForce Experience FPS overlay should stop showing up in Discord, and Runescape should run at full speed now. Windows Store apps should be able to play back video correctly on G-Sync displays with the new driver. NVENC should stop wasting precious bandwidth when a game is running over 240 FPS, too

The list above doesn't even have half of the fixed issues, so you should check out the release notes for the full list. GeForce Experience users will no doubt have the driver downloading as they read this. For the rest of you, here's a handy link to the Windows 10 64-bit version. If you're using another operating system, you'll have to make the arduous journey to Nvidia's download page.