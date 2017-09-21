Thursday deals: big external drives, a sweet case, and more

Howdy, gerbils! Our latest System Guide is up and contains lots of great hardware-buying advice. Sadly, despite the turn of the season, we didn't find any pumpkin-spice-flavored gear to recommend. We have, however, found some tasty deals for you this Thursday. Please do read on.

You've got a backup system in place? No? Well, stop everything you're doing and look at this pack of two Seagate Backup Plus Hub 6 TB external hard drives. These spinners connect to host PCs using USB 3.0 and come with an integrated two-port hub for convenience. Newegg is selling the two-pack for only $239.99 with the promo code EMCXRKCB2. Yes, you read that right, and let us do the math for you: $20 per terabyte, the lowest we've ever seen.

I like nice cases, and I cannot lie. The Fractal Design Define R5 is a TR Editor's Choice winner and one of the finest specimens of what constitutes a perfect ATX-sized case. It's beatifully understated, has a ton of room for both air and liquid cooling, and noise-reducing foam padding. The case usually sells for well over $100, but Newegg has it today for only $89.99, and there's a $10 rebate card available.

You read our System Guide and maybe you're considering a high-end Intel rig. We have just the motherboard for that, the Aorus X299 Gaming 3. This mobo has an Intel-powered Ethernet controller, two M.2 sockets, and Type-A and Type-C ports. The main PCIe and the DIMM slots are all metal-reinforced for good measure. Grab this board for $209.99 from Newegg. If you like rebate cards, filling one out will get you another $20 off.

We're fans of Cooler Master's CLCs, and we happen to have a good deal on one of them. The Cooler Master MasterLiquid 240 should offer enough dissipation power to handle even Ryzen Threadipper CPUs. In fact, Cooler Master will even get you a free Threadripper adapter bracket. Get a MasterLiquid 240 from Newegg for only $64.89. At this price, you're fresh out of excuses to not join the liquid cooling party.

That's all for today, folks!