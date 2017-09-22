Asus' ZenFone 4 Pro offers high-end photography and networking

With a ZenFone 4 Pro in your hand, Asus wants you to be taking tons of photos and sharing them at blazingly-fast speeds. The company's latest phone has a big focus on photography, and some impressive network connectivity you probably don't even have at home yet.

Like many of the other popular phones this year, the ZenFone 4 Pro is a dual-camera device. The phone's main camera combines a unit with a 12-MP Sony IMX362 sensor with a second eye containing a 16-MP Sony IMX351 sensor. That second snapper has a 120° wide-angle lens that offers 2X optical zoom and up to 10X total zoom. The two lenses combined allow you to take portrait shots with bokeh-effect backgrounds.

The phone is capable of capturing 4K video at 30 FPS, and has electronic image stabilization to smooth out your shots. If you want to capture slow-motion shots, the camera can also do 120 FPS at 1920x1080 resolution. There's also a time-lapse mode that can turn off the phone's display and radios to save battery while recording those gorgeous Yosemite stars.

On the networking side, the phone's Snapdragon 835 SoC contains an X16 LTE cellular modem that supports download speeds of up to 1Gbps over a compatible network connection, Bluetooth 5, and 802.11ad wireless connectivity—better known as WiGig. The list of routers that support the fledgling network standard is pretty short so far, but it's good to have support for it nonetheless.

The phone's design feels pretty standard otherwise. The screen is a 5.5-inch AMOLED display with 1920x1080 resolution, and the handset is wrapped in curved glass, making it a bit heavier than some competitors at 6.2 oz (176 g). Inside, the SoC is paired with up to 6 GB of RAM and up to 128 GB of storage, expandable with a microSD card. Asus says the memory and storage specs may vary by region.

The dual speakers are complemented by a headphone jack that offers DTS Headphone:X 7.1 virtualization and support for 192kHz audio. The handset's powered by a 3600 mAh battery that Asus says will charge up to 50% in about half an hour. The ZenFone 4 Pro will be available in black and white models. Asus hasn't yet announced a price or release date.