EVGA slaps 12 GT/s memory on the GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Elite

Boy, I love my new GeForce GTX 1080 Ti. It runs everything I play full-bore in 4K resolution without breaking a sweat, and it's quiet while doing so, too. Yes, it sure is nice to have the fastest gaming graphics... wait, what's that? EVGA's just released a new GTX 1080 Ti with 12 GT/s memory? Son of a gun. Indeed, the EVGA GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Elite card is now available in a version with 12 GT/s GDDR5X memory.

This card is, to our knowledge, the first product on the market using the latest and fastest SGRAM. According to EVGA's Jacob Freeman on Twitter, older cards can't jump up the clock rate with a BIOS update because the new card uses "a different memory." That would imply that the GDDR5X DRAM ICs on these cards are in fact new packages rated for 12 GT/s operation, and not simply overclocked modules.

With 11 GB of 12 GT/s memory on its 352-bit bus, the new EVGA card comes out to 528 GiB/sec of memory bandwidth. That puts its throughput ahead of everything else on the market save for the Titan Xp (which it very nearly matches) and the massive, HBM2-equipped Quadro GP100. The core clock rates on the new card are untouched from the original FTW3 Elite, at 1569 MHz base and 1683 MHz boost speeds. Again like its predecessor, the card includes EVGA's 10-sensor iCX cooling system.

It would be interesting to compare the performance of one of these cards versus the company's top-tier GeForce GTX 1080 Ti Kingpin card, which runs the usual 11 GT/s memory but has higher core clocks and a more aggressive boost profile. Unfortunately, that card costs almost as much as a Titan Xp—and it's out of stock, anyway. Meanwhile, the new GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Elite 12 GT/s cards are ready to go for $849 on Newegg.