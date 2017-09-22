Geil lights up its Evo X ROG-certified RAM

Geil may not show up in the face of newspapers as often as Corsair or G.Skill, but the Taiwanese manufacturer also plays in the big boys' gaming gear club. The company is presenting what it says is the first DDR4 memory with RGB LEDs and an Asus ROG certification. Geil calls the new series the Evo X ROG-certified.

The RGB LED lighting onboard the Evo X ROG DIMMs is compatible with Asus' Aura Sync system. Users can plug a cable going from the DIMMs onto the appropriate header on an Asus motherbard. The sliding switch on the top right corner of the DIMMs can be then used to select between four lighting modes.

We don't know why you'd get these if you weren't already a fan of all things ROG, but if you don't have an Asus mobo (or any other board with an RGB strip header), fret not. The DIMMs can plug into a regular fan header and you can still select their color and lighting modes with the sliding switch.

Geil will offer the Evo X ROG DIMMs with a speed of 3000 MT/s, in either two-packs with total capacity of 16 GB or in sets of four for a maximum of 32 GB. The sticks come with an XMP 2.0 profile onboard and have a CAS latency of 15 cycles. Voltage is set at a slightly-hot 1.35 V, as usual with overclocked DDR4 memory.

There's currently no word on pricing for these sticks, though we wager the 16 GB pack will be priced close to the $160 of the existing Evo X 3000 MT/s set. Geil offers lifetime warranty coverage on the Evo X ROG-certified memory.