National Situational Awareness Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 1:37 PM on September 26, 2017

Core i9-7980XE and Core i9-7960X Roundup

  1. The Intel Core i9-7980XE and 7960X review: Skylake-X at $1999 and 18-cores @ PC Perspective
  2. Intel Core i9-7980XE review @ bit-tech
  3. Intel i9-7980XE & i9-7960X performance review @ HardwareCanucks
  4. Review: Intel Core i9-7980XE (14nm Skylake-X) @ Hexus
  5. Intel Core i9-7980XE 18-Core processor review @ Legit Review
  6. Intel Core i9-7980XE & 7960X review @ TechSpot
  7. Intel Core i9-7980XE 18-Core processor review @ ThinkComputers
  8. Intel Core i9-7960X review: Skylake-X at 16 cores @ Tom's Hardware
  9. The Intel Core i9-7980XE and Core i9-7960X CPU review part 1: workstation @ AnandTech
  10. Intel Core i9-7980XE and Core i9-7960X review: Intel attacks AMD Threadripper @ HotHardware

Other PC hardware and computing

  1. Asustor AS6210T NAS review @ Tom's Hardware
  2. ADATA Ultimate SU900 SSD review (512GB) – 3D MLC, but at what cost? @ TheSSDReview
  3. Asus ROG Strix XG27VQ review @ TechSpot
  4. Koolance VID-NX1080 GPU water block @ TechPowerUp
  5. MicroTik RB750GR3 hEX router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  6. Zotac GTX 1080 Ti Mini review – the world’s smallest! @ KitGuru
  7. Reviews - Enermax Platimax DF 600 - 600W power supply @ JonnyGuru
  8. Review: Aerocool Project 7 750W PSU @ Hexus
  9. Nanoxia Project S Mini review @ bit-tech

Games and VR

  1. Neko Atsume gets a VR adaptation because cats @ Upload VR
  2. The Battle Royale between Battlegrounds and Fortnite has started @ Quarter To Three
  3. Former Valve artist's portfolio includes mystery co-op fantasy game, rad female TF2 characters @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I've always wondered if Valve was saving a female cast for the 10-year anniversary)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Pneumatic origami @ HackADay (nice effort guys, now, scale it up)
  2. Hubble spots a strange new type of celestial object @ New Atlas
  3. 'Dear Apple, the iPhone X and Face ID are Orwellian and creepy'  @ Slashdot
  4. Lockheed Martin's laser weapon takes down 5 drones in live-fire demonstration @ New Atlas

Tech news and culture

  1. Walmart to trial delivery service that restocks your fridge @ New Atlas
  2. Ford is using Microsoft's HoloLens to design cars in augmented reality @ Slashdot
  3. Japanese turbines catch the waves to harvest energy and protect the coastline @ New Atlas (one step closer to Total Annihilation)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Is cheese healthy? @ cnn.com
  2. Asus Cerberus mechanical RGB keyboard review @ KitGuru
  3. The FDA is coming around to the idea that cheese, microbes, and mold can work just fine @ time.com
