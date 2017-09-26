National Situational Awareness Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 1:37 PM on September 26, 2017
Core i9-7980XE and Core i9-7960X Roundup
- The Intel Core i9-7980XE and 7960X review: Skylake-X at $1999 and 18-cores @ PC Perspective
- Intel Core i9-7980XE review @ bit-tech
- Intel i9-7980XE & i9-7960X performance review @ HardwareCanucks
- Review: Intel Core i9-7980XE (14nm Skylake-X) @ Hexus
- Intel Core i9-7980XE 18-Core processor review @ Legit Review
- Intel Core i9-7980XE & 7960X review @ TechSpot
- Intel Core i9-7980XE 18-Core processor review @ ThinkComputers
- Intel Core i9-7960X review: Skylake-X at 16 cores @ Tom's Hardware
- The Intel Core i9-7980XE and Core i9-7960X CPU review part 1: workstation @ AnandTech
- Intel Core i9-7980XE and Core i9-7960X review: Intel attacks AMD Threadripper @ HotHardware
Other PC hardware and computing
- Asustor AS6210T NAS review @ Tom's Hardware
- ADATA Ultimate SU900 SSD review (512GB) – 3D MLC, but at what cost? @ TheSSDReview
- Asus ROG Strix XG27VQ review @ TechSpot
- Koolance VID-NX1080 GPU water block @ TechPowerUp
- MicroTik RB750GR3 hEX router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- Zotac GTX 1080 Ti Mini review – the world’s smallest! @ KitGuru
- Reviews - Enermax Platimax DF 600 - 600W power supply @ JonnyGuru
- Review: Aerocool Project 7 750W PSU @ Hexus
- Nanoxia Project S Mini review @ bit-tech
Games and VR
- Neko Atsume gets a VR adaptation because cats @ Upload VR
- The Battle Royale between Battlegrounds and Fortnite has started @ Quarter To Three
- Former Valve artist's portfolio includes mystery co-op fantasy game, rad female TF2 characters @ Rock Paper Shotgun (I've always wondered if Valve was saving a female cast for the 10-year anniversary)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Pneumatic origami @ HackADay (nice effort guys, now, scale it up)
- Hubble spots a strange new type of celestial object @ New Atlas
- 'Dear Apple, the iPhone X and Face ID are Orwellian and creepy' @ Slashdot
- Lockheed Martin's laser weapon takes down 5 drones in live-fire demonstration @ New Atlas
Tech news and culture
- Walmart to trial delivery service that restocks your fridge @ New Atlas
- Ford is using Microsoft's HoloLens to design cars in augmented reality @ Slashdot
- Japanese turbines catch the waves to harvest energy and protect the coastline @ New Atlas (one step closer to Total Annihilation)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Is cheese healthy? @ cnn.com
- Asus Cerberus mechanical RGB keyboard review @ KitGuru
- The FDA is coming around to the idea that cheese, microbes, and mold can work just fine @ time.com