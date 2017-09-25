Take a sneak peek at our Core i9-7960X and Core i9-7980XE results

The embargo for performance results of Intel's Core i9-7960X and Core i9-7980XE lifts this morning. Right now, in fact. I'd have our full review for you, but other things kind of got in the way, and let's be real: you're not going to read thousands of words about CPUs at two in the morning. Here's a sneak peek at some of the results we'll be talking about soon:

In a word, impressive and a bit weird all at once. Stay tuned as I put the finishing touches on my article. If you're suitably impressed by the above chart, the Core i9-7940X, Core i9-7960X, and Core i9-7980XE should be available at e-tail today.