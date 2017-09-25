Gigabyte Aero 15 X stuffs a GTX 1070 in a thin chassis

If you're a regular TR reader, you may recall that just a few weeks ago we reviewed the Gigabyte Aero 15 thin gaming laptop. The idea of combining "thin" and "gaming" in a single device usually goes poorly, but Gigabyte pulled it off with aplomb. The Aero 15 offers impressive gaming performance and battery life despite being just 0.75 inch thick (1.9 cm) and packing a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. If you need more speed, though, Gigabyte is readying up the Aero 15 X with a GeForce GTX 1070 inside.

The GP104-powered GeForce in the Aero 15 X is the Max-Q take on that card , and as a result it will run at slightly lower clocks than the usual 1442 MHz base and 1645MHz boost of a laptop GeForce GTX 1070. It's still got a 60% wider shader array than the GTX 1060 6GB, so the Aero 15 X should offer a nice bump in gaming performance over the model we reviewed. Battery life might take a hit, but the Aero 15's inclusion of Nvidia's Optimus technology means that drop shouldn't be too bad.

Besides the new GPU, the laptop remains unchanged. That means you get a Core i7-7700HQ CPU, dual-channel DDR4-2400 memory, and optionally a pair of M.2 SSDs. There's Thunderbolt 3 support on tap, and the keyboard is backlit with RGB LEDs. The onboard display is the same near-bezel-less 1920x1080 IPS panel as the regular model, and the battery is the same impressively-long-lasting 94 Whr model as before. A graphics card like the GeForce GTX 1070 cries out for an external display with a high refresh rate, and the Aero 15 X is ready with its HDMI, mini-DP, and USB Type-C connectors.

Gigabyte didn't offer pricing info, but says the Aero 15 X will be available in the middle of October.