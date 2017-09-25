Glorious Modular Mechanical TKL Keyboard takes any switch

The two biggest advantages of PC gaming compared to consoles are the promise of both better and faster graphics and the prospect of customizability. The self-assured folks over at Glorious PC Gaming Race are taking pre-orders for the phenomenally-named Glorious Modular Mechanical TKL Gaming Keyboard. The keyboard boasts the ability to hot-swap switches made by Cherry, Gateron, Kailh, or Zealios switches. This board's concept is similar to that of the EpicGear Defiant that we reviewed recently, except it offers much broader switch compatibility.

The Glorious has a sand-blasted aluminum deck, RGB LED backlighting with multiple effects, a removable USB cable, and support for macros. The bottom row uses a standard layout so buyers have more choices when picking out key cap sets. Glorious didn't place its logo or any badging anywhere on the top of the keyboard. The manufacturer says Cherry, Gateron, Kailh, and Zelios switches are guaranteed to fit. Other makes may also work with some modification or a slightly loose fitment. Since the keyboard is meant for gaming, there's N-key rollover and anti-ghosting on tap.

The keyboard can be ordered pre-built or in customized, unassembled form with a bare board and optional switch and keycap sets. If DIY keyboards are not your thing, you can get a pre-built version with Gateron Brown switches for $110. Otherwise, the bare board and housing rings in at $60. Glorious PC Gaming Race can supply 120 Gateron Black, Blue, Clear, Green, or Red switches for an extra $30, or Gateron Browns for $35. Adding key caps will run another $20 for one of Glorious' double-shot black or white ABS sets. The total price may represent one of the least-expensive ways to lay hands on a keyboard with stiff, clicky Green switches.

The company expects the Glorious Modular Mechanical TKL Gaming Keyboard to ship on October 23 and says orders will be filled on a first-come, first-served basis. The impatient and those looking for a full 104-key layout can buy the company's standard Glorious Modular Mechanical Keyboard for the same price right now. The cable on the full-size model is permanently affixed.