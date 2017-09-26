SteelSeries Rival 110 is a serious mouse with a small price tag

As a big fan of Corsair's now-discontinued Vengeance M95 mouse, I picked up a Steelseries Rival 500 recently based on the review our boy Nathan wrote comparing the two. I've been quite pleased with it. There's no denying that the Rival 500 is a fairly pricey mouse, though, and all those buttons just aren't necessary for someone who only plays games like Counter-Strike. If that's where you're at, check out SteelSeries' latest product: the Rival 110.

The Rival 110 is a gaming mouse with a simple layout, six buttons, and a non-tilting wheel. The rodent employs a 7200-CPI (counts per inch) optical sensor that SteelSeries calls the TrueMove1. The sensors in the Rival 310 and Sensei 310 are known as the TrueMove3, and their claim to fame is that they provide true 1:1 optical tracking. The TrueMove1 takes a similar claim, albeit at a lower resolution than the TrueMove3's 12,000 CPI. SteelSeries claims that it developed the new low-cost sensor in cooperation with PixArt. While perfect 1:1 tracking might not seem like an impressive characteristic, its absence has been a problem on other low-cost mice for years.

This mouse, then, is a clear competitor to Logitech's G203 Prodigy. Both are simple six-button mice built on a similar concept of providing high-quality sensor hardware in an affordable package. The Rival 110 does offer a higher maximum CPI and superior high-speed tracking (240 inches per second at the top-end) to the Logitech model. Both mice also offer a limited amount of RGB LED lighting. The Rival 110 lights up its scroll wheel and SteelSeries logo in a similar fashion to some of the company's other mice.

The SteelSeries Rival 110 weighs three ounces (88 g) and comes in three colors: black, matte black, and "Alchemy Gold." It's already up for sale on SteelSeries' website, and you can pick one up for just $30.