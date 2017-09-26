Corsair's Vengeance RGB DDR4 memory is now available in white

Corsair's Vengeance RGB DDR4 high-performance memory has been out in the wild since March, but now the company has let loose its White Edition modules with white heat spreaders in place of the somewhat dour black units. The white modules are available in speeds from 3000 MT/s up to 3600 MT/s. The available kits are made up of 8 GB or 16 GB modules with total capacities from 16 GB all the way up to 128 GB (8 x 16 GB).

The fastest kits are the 3600 MT/s 16 GB sets, which include two DDR4 DIMMs with 18-19-19-39 timings. The 3200 MT/s kits have 16-18-18-36 timings and are sold in 2 x 8 GB, 2 x 16 GB, and 4 x 8 GB packages. Kits with 3000 MT/s sticks are offered as 2x8 GB set with 15-17-17-36 timings, a pair of 2 x 16 GB DIMMs at 15-17-17-35, and high-end desktop-friendly 8x16 GB kits with 16-18-18-36 timings. All Vengeance RGB White Edition memory kits operate at 1.35 V.

The light show can be controlled using Corsair's Link utility, or through Asus' Aura Sync, Gigabyte's RGB Fusion, or MSI's Mystic Light software tools. Cable management freaks can rest easy knowing that Corsair's RGB memory modules don't need any extra wiring to get their disco party started. The white heat spreaders should match up nicely with builds made from white components and should help better reflect the 16.7-million-colored light from all those fancy light-up diodes.

Corsair's Vengeance RGB White Edition modules are available now starting at $180 for the 16 GB 3000 MT/s kits. The manufacturer backs all of its memory with a lifetime warranty.