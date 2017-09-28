National Drink Beer Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 2:15 PM on September 28, 2017
Wait, didn't we just do this one?
PC hardware and computing
- Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ROG Poseidon Platinum review @ bit-tech
- Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti liquid cooled video card @ HardOCP
- Review: Gigabyte Aero 15X @ Hexus
- Intel Core i5-7640X 4.0 GHz @ TechPowerUp
- EVGA 850 B3 PSU review @ Tom's Hardware
- The ASRock Fatal1ty X299 Professional Gaming i9 motherboard review @ AnandTech
- Marseille mCable Gaming Edition—remove aliasing with an HDMI cable! @ PC Perspective (interesting, I've often wondered about the possibility of externally applied AA)
Games and VR
- Hardware review: The SNES Classic Mini is the perfect link to the past @ Nintendo Life
- Are you ready to matriculate in Assassin's Creed Origins? @ Quarter To Three
- The people who still compete in Super Mario Kart, 25 years later @ Polygon
- Stellaris timelapse shows 200 years passing in 5 minutes @ Rock Paper Shotgun (this is awesome, but it nearly has me convinced to get Endless Space 2 instead)
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Monstrous USB power bank @ HackADay
- Why octopuses are building small "cities" off the coast of Australia @ ArsTechnica (not Octopi)
- One of the original Sputniks goes up for auction @ New Atlas (for the space nerd who has everything?)
Tech news and culture
- Live-action penguin hunter videos show new squishy cuisine @ New Atlas
- Dyson says it will spend $2.7 billion developing an electric car @ ArsTechnica (Bruno wouldn't let me get away with the obvious joke here, so I'm leaving it up to you guys in the comments)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Deepcool Gammaxx GT RGB air cooler review @ KitGuru
- Memory scaling on Ryzen 7 with Team Group's Night Hawk RGB @ AnandTech
- Saudi minister fired after textbook shows Yoda at UN signing ceremony @ ArsTechnica
- Make your grilled cheese grin with this smiley bread cutter @ dailydot.com (clearly, the thing that grilled cheese sandwiches were missing was holes in the bread)