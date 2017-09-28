National Drink Beer Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 2:15 PM on September 28, 2017


Wait, didn't we just do this one?

PC hardware and computing

  1. Asus GeForce GTX 1080 Ti ROG Poseidon Platinum review @ bit-tech
  2. Corsair Hydro GFX GTX 1080 Ti liquid cooled video card @ HardOCP
  3. Review: Gigabyte Aero 15X @ Hexus
  4. Intel Core i5-7640X 4.0 GHz @ TechPowerUp
  5. EVGA 850 B3 PSU review @ Tom's Hardware
  6. The ASRock Fatal1ty X299 Professional Gaming i9 motherboard review @ AnandTech
  7. Marseille mCable Gaming Edition—remove aliasing with an HDMI cable! @ PC Perspective (interesting, I've often wondered about the possibility of externally applied AA)

Games and VR

  1. Hardware review: The SNES Classic Mini is the perfect link to the past @ Nintendo Life
  2. Are you ready to matriculate in Assassin's Creed Origins? @ Quarter To Three
  3. The people who still compete in Super Mario Kart, 25 years later @ Polygon
  4. Stellaris timelapse shows 200 years passing in 5 minutes @ Rock Paper Shotgun (this is awesome, but it nearly has me convinced to get Endless Space 2 instead)

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Monstrous USB power bank @ HackADay
  2. Why octopuses are building small "cities" off the coast of Australia @ ArsTechnica (not Octopi)
  3. One of the original Sputniks goes up for auction @ New Atlas (for the space nerd who has everything?)

Tech news and culture

  1. Live-action penguin hunter videos show new squishy cuisine @ New Atlas
  2. Dyson says it will spend $2.7 billion developing an electric car @ ArsTechnica (Bruno wouldn't let me get away with the obvious joke here, so I'm leaving it up to you guys in the comments)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Deepcool Gammaxx GT RGB air cooler review @ KitGuru
  2. Memory scaling on Ryzen 7 with Team Group's Night Hawk RGB @ AnandTech
  3. Saudi minister fired after textbook shows Yoda at UN signing ceremony @ ArsTechnica
  4. Make your grilled cheese grin with this smiley bread cutter @ dailydot.com (clearly, the thing that grilled cheese sandwiches were missing was holes in the bread)
