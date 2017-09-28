Thursday deals: a mobo-and-CPU combo, storage, RAM, and more

Fair day to you, dear gerbils and gerbilettes. It's been a busy week here at TR HQ. Intel's high-end Core i9 CPUs are out and likely triggering GAS (Gear Acquisition Syndrome) on a number of you. It's the season for new builds and hardware purchases, after all. Here are the deals we found for you today.

We know what you want. You hanker for a fast, six-core CPU and a fancy motherboard. We're only happy to oblige. Newegg is running a combo deal on an X299 Aorus Gaming 3 motherboard and an Intel Core i7-7800X processor. The motherboard has eight DIMM slots, two M.2 sockets, and metal reinforcement on most places where you can fit a stick of RAM or a card. Meanwhile, the Core i7-7800X has six Skylake-X cores and a 4.0 GHz turbo clock. Bought separately, these items would set you back a grand sum of $660, but Newegg's offer has the pair priced at only $524.98. That's a savings of $115, almost enough for a nice pack of RAM.

And we happen to have just the RAM to go with the combo deal above. The TridentZ RGB 16 GB kit with two 8 GB DIMMs clocked at 3000 MT/s would normally cost a pretty penny, but it's going for only $156.99 today at Newegg. That's not much more than uglier, plain-looking sticks. Get'em while they're hot.

SSD prices aren't much of a conversation topic these days, but capacious hard drives are as cheap as they've ever been. We have two large rust spinners today for your perusal. The first is the Toshiba N300 8TB hard drive. This NAS hard drive has a 7,200 RPM speed, 128 MB of cache, and will set you back only $234.99 at Newegg with the promo code EMCRKCG52. That's only $30 a terabyte for speedy storage. If you need something a little larger, the HGST Deskstar NAS 10 TB drive and its whopping 256 MB cache is going for $329.99 at Newegg if you use the code EMCRKCC32. The per-terabyte amount is $33 in this case.

You've been putting off that UPS purchase for ages. Oh, come on, don't lie. We can help you out. The Cyberpower GX1235U UPS has a total capacity of 1325 VA and can push a whopping 810 W out its outputs. It also has an LCD panel for easy monitoring, a total of ten power plugs, and even Ethernet and coaxial cabling surge protection. A unit like this would normally set you back close to $200, but not today. Get one from Newegg for a mere $124.99 after promo code EMCSRKCG4.

Last but not least, how about a solid, pretty, low-latency wireless gaming mouse? The Logitech G602 may not be the company's latest-and-greatest model, but it's still a solid performer with rather dashing looks. This rodent has a total of 11 buttons, a 2500-DPI sensor, and uses an RF wireless receiver with 2-ms latency. Grab this mouse from Newegg for only $34.99.

