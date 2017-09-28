Cooler Master Cosmos C700P is a big and beautiful hunk of metal

Some people seem to just hate RGB LED lighting, and certainly there are also rabid fans of the technology. I think that most people fall into a middle category of "I like it as long as it's tasteful"—as is the case with so many topics. Cooler Master's new Cosmos C700P is a full-tower E-ATX case with RGB LED accents and solid aluminum handles on both top and bottom. The two features, along with its pair of curved glass side panels, lend the case a distinctive look.

The Cosmos C700P's good qualities aren't limited to its appearance. The case has a fully-modular internal design that allows builders to choose from three different component layouts. Cooler Master refers to them as "Regular", "Chimney", and "Invert". People with an eye for cooling design can customize the layout to optimize cable routing and airflow however they like. Using the Chimney or Invert layouts will change the position of the motherboard (and, in the Invert layout, the location of the power supply), but that arrangement could offer an optimized path for wires, water hoses, or airflow.

Cooler Master's new case is functional as well as fancy. Up to three fans can go in both the front and top of the case. Another fan can go in the back, and with an extra bracket you can mount two more blowers in the bottom. All of the fan mounts will take 120-mm or 140-mm fans. Liquid-cooling radiators are supported in every location, although using very large radiators in the front or top of the case requires removing the 5.25" drive cage.

Indeed, this thoroughly-modern case has space for two 5.25" drives. Making use of those bays will require removing the gorgeous aluminum front panel, though. The default case layout has two spots for 3.5" drives and two 2.5" bays. With extra (apparently optional) drive racks, builders can stuff up to nine 3.5" spinners in the machine, or a total of ten 2.5" drives. The case has eight expansion slots, enough for fully-loading even a Ryzen Threadripper machine's PCIe slot allotment.

Up front, Cooler Master provides the usual audio jacks, four USB 3.0 ports, and a USB Type-C port that supports 10 Gbps operation. You also get buttons to control fan speeds and the included RGB LED controller. Likely the only mechanical downside to this case will be its weight: almost 58 lbs (26 kg). Of course, a case this nice doesn't come cheap either. Cooler Master expects it to go for $300.