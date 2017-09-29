ASRock X299 Taichi XE arrives with beefed-up VRMs

After the Core i9-7900X released back in June, we figured that high-core-count CPUs in Intel's Core X lineup would need a lot of power when overclocked. German extreme overclocker der8auer recently observed CPU power consumption over 1000 W when overclocking Intel's Core i9-7980XE beyond 6 GHz using a pot full of steaming liquid nitrogen. This sort of craziness probably inspired ASRock to fortify its already-robust X299 Taichi motherboard with two eight-pin EPS power connectors and an improved voltage delivery circuit. The result is the X299 Taichi XE.

The new set of VRMs is a thirteen-phase design sitting under an enlarged aluminum heatsink with a heat pipe. Other than that, the rest of the board's impressive feature list carries over. That means the X299 Taichi XE has eight DDR4 DIMM slots capable of four-channel operation, three M.2 slots for high-speed storage, a pair of Intel Gigabit Ethernet controllers, and an Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi-and-Bluetooth chip.

Around the back, there are USB 3.1 Gen2 Type-A and Type-C ports. The gear-shaped chipset heatsink has RGB LEDs shining underneath. The four full-length PCIe slots are armored with steel jackets, providing additional support for heavy graphics cards during transport.

ASRock doesn't have a product page for the X299 Taichi XE yet, but we suspect the board will be on store shelves within the next few weeks at a price a bit higher than the $270 the "standard" X299 Taichi goes for.