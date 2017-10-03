National Techies Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:30 PM on October 3, 2017


PC hardware and computing

  1. Intel VROC tested!—X299 VROC vs. Z270 RST, quad Optane vs. quad 960 PRO @ PC Perspective
  2. Cooler Master Cosmos C700P review @ Guru3D
  3. Enermax Platimax DF 1200W PSU review @ HardOCP
  4. Sennheiser GSP 350 headset review @ KitGuru
  5. SteelSeries Sensei 310 review @ TechPowerUp
  6. Cherry MX Board 3.0 keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
  7. MSI X299 XPower Gaming AC motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
  8. Logitech PowerPlay Wireless Charging Pad reviewed with G903 and G703 gaming mice @ Legit Reviews
  9. The ASRock Z270 Supercarrier motherboard review: 4-way SLI and 5 gigabit Ethernet on Kaby Lake @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. 3D print and sell your own Valve merchandise @ Blue's News
  2. Star Wars: Battlefront II, no, the other two, gets restored multiplayer @ Quarter To Three
  3. Insta360 Pro review: the 8K 360 camera the VR industry needs @ Upload VR
  4. Skyrim's Creation Club enters beta, offers Survival Mode free for starters @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. Kalashnikov takes a shot at building a hoverbike @ New Atlas
  2. Japanese coastal species rode tsunami debris to the US @ ArsTechnica
  3. MIT's tiny "superhero" robot dresses for the job at hand @ New Atlas
  4. Musk revises his Mars ambitions, and they seem a little bit more real @ ArsTechnica

Tech news and culture

  1. Critical EFI Code in millions of Macs isn't getting Apple's updates @ Slashdot (uhh...)
  2. Apple recommends children under 13, twins and siblings do not use Face ID on iPhone X  @ Slashdot (uhh...)

Cheese, memes, RGB LEDs, and a mosquito-repellent phone?

  1. I am a pioneer in the glorious future of online cheese shopping @ motherboard.vice.com
  2. LG is releasing a mosquito-repellent phone, but it probably won't work @ ArsTechnica (not a lot of positive buzz over this thing)
