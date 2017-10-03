National Techies Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 3:30 PM on October 3, 2017
These guys totally fit the bill.
PC hardware and computing
- Intel VROC tested!—X299 VROC vs. Z270 RST, quad Optane vs. quad 960 PRO @ PC Perspective
- Cooler Master Cosmos C700P review @ Guru3D
- Enermax Platimax DF 1200W PSU review @ HardOCP
- Sennheiser GSP 350 headset review @ KitGuru
- SteelSeries Sensei 310 review @ TechPowerUp
- Cherry MX Board 3.0 keyboard review @ ThinkComputers
- MSI X299 XPower Gaming AC motherboard review @ Tom's Hardware
- Logitech PowerPlay Wireless Charging Pad reviewed with G903 and G703 gaming mice @ Legit Reviews
- The ASRock Z270 Supercarrier motherboard review: 4-way SLI and 5 gigabit Ethernet on Kaby Lake @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- 3D print and sell your own Valve merchandise @ Blue's News
- Star Wars: Battlefront II, no, the other two, gets restored multiplayer @ Quarter To Three
- Insta360 Pro review: the 8K 360 camera the VR industry needs @ Upload VR
- Skyrim's Creation Club enters beta, offers Survival Mode free for starters @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- Kalashnikov takes a shot at building a hoverbike @ New Atlas
- Japanese coastal species rode tsunami debris to the US @ ArsTechnica
- MIT's tiny "superhero" robot dresses for the job at hand @ New Atlas
- Musk revises his Mars ambitions, and they seem a little bit more real @ ArsTechnica
Tech news and culture
- Critical EFI Code in millions of Macs isn't getting Apple's updates @ Slashdot (uhh...)
- Apple recommends children under 13, twins and siblings do not use Face ID on iPhone X @ Slashdot (uhh...)
Cheese, memes, RGB LEDs, and a mosquito-repellent phone?
- I am a pioneer in the glorious future of online cheese shopping @ motherboard.vice.com
- LG is releasing a mosquito-repellent phone, but it probably won't work @ ArsTechnica (not a lot of positive buzz over this thing)