Deal of the day: a Ryzen 7 1700X for $310 and a Ryzen 5 1600X for $200

It's almost impossible to condone a CPU purchase this week given what's brewing for October 5, but Newegg is making it mighty hard to restrain ourselves. AMD's Ryzen 7 1700X is on sale at the 'egg today for $309.99. That's $90 off its list price, or just $10 more than the Ryzen 7 1700 right now. In the six-core, 12-thread department, the Ryzen 5 1600X is going for $199.99 at Newegg, or $15 less than its non-X counterpart.

We obviously can't talk about how our herd of buffalo is doing at Coffee Lake yet, but we can talk about where the Ryzen 7 1700X is stacking up against every other publicly-discussable chip we have on the bench. In short, the productivity bang-for-the-buck the 1700X offers at $310 is outstanding versus other mainstream CPUs on the market today. You already knew that if you've read our review.

If you're shopping for a $200 CPU right now, the Ryzen 5 1600X is a match for the $310 Core i7-7700K in productivity tasks, and it whips lesser four-core, four-thread parts. Its 99th-percentile frame times are nothing to sneeze at, either. Throw a modest cooler in the cart with either chip and you're off to the races. Past that, our lips are cursed to speak only of buffalo until Thursday.