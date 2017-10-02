Cougar's Puri keyboards are simple and affordable

When a product aims to become the new standard in its class, it has to be functional while remaining accessible. That's exactly the target that Cougar Gaming is aiming for with its new Puri keyboards. The boards come in full-size and tenkeyless (TKL) versions, and unlike a number of affordable mechanical keyboards, they have genuine Cherry MX switches onboard.

The order of the day with the Puri and Puri TKL is apparently professional gaming. As a result, these keyboards don't have a ton of flash or fiddly features. They're designed for durability and basic function, two characteristics cherished by those with gaming on their minds and nothing else. The Puri boards have detachable cables and include magnetic protective covers—both welcome features for portability.

Thanks to their standard shape, these keyboards should feel fairly familiar to anyone that sets fingers on them. Both models have per-key configurable white LED backlighting, anti-ghosting, and N-key rollover. Cougar says the keyboards will be available at the end of this month. The Puri should go for $80, while the Puri TKL ought to set you back $70.