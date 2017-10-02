ECS' Leet Gaming Z370-Lightsaber is a tidy weapon for a civilized age

Elitegroup Computer Systems doesn't get the attention that its larger peers do, but ever since the release of the legendary K7S5A motherboard, I've had a soft spot for the company. That's right—ECS is still making motherboards, and the company's just revealed its latest offering: the Leet Gaming Z370-Lightsaber. Predictably, this ATX motherboard uses Intel's latest Z370 chipset and takes eighth-generation Intel Core CPUs.

This ECS offering has all the trappings you'd expect from a modern mobo with a Z-series Intel chipset. There are four DIMM slots supporting DDR4 memory at up to 3200 MT/s, a trio of PCIe x16 slots, and a pair of M.2 sockets connected to PCIe 3.0 x4. The standard six SATA ports are present, as are a pair of USB 3.1 Gen 2 ports. Realtek's ALC1150 codec handles audio output, while a Killer E2500 chip does Ethernet duty.

The Leet Gaming Z370-Lightsaber is kitted out for overclockers. Besides the rather chunky VRM heatsinks, it has onboard buttons to power up the machine and to reset it when things go wrong. A nearby set of diagnostic LEDs should help figure out what happened during a failed overclocking attempt. Three other buttons offer a convenient way to update the BIOS, reset CMOS settings, or fire up the "quick OC" feature. While we didn't spot any pump-specific connectors, the board has five fan headers. It also has four 5-pin RGB LED light strip connectors.

There's currently no word on stateside availability or pricing for the Leet Gaming Z370-Lightsaber. We wager that since this board doesn't bother with flashy trim, it'll ring in at a lower price than its similarly-specced competitors.