In the lab: MSI's GP62X Leopard Pro gaming notebook

It's not exactly an obsessive-compulsive disorder, but sometimes I just can't resist putting things in a nice, logical pattern. This summer, I spent time with a notebook equipped with Nvidia's GTX 1070, and also with a machine with a GTX 1060 inside. Following that pattern, my next review has to involve the GTX 1050 Ti. To help me maintain my sense of order, the fine folks over at MSI sent over a GP62X Leopard Pro-1045. This gaming notebook features Nvidia's value-oriented GeForce GTX 1050 Ti, and might just hit the sweet spot in the gaming notebook market.

The GP62X is a 15.6" laptop with respectable hardware and a relatively affordable price tag. The machine houses Intel's popular Core i7-770HQ processor—a proven gaming powerhouse—and 16GB of DDR4 RAM. There's a few options for the display depending on the configuration. A model over at Newegg, for example, has a resolution of 1920x1080 and a 120 Hz refresh rate. Although the display on my review unit has a more pedestrian 60 Hz refresh rate, MSI claims that it covers 94% of the NTSC color space.

The GP62X is a bit thinner than some of MSI's other mid-range notebooks, but it's not exactly an ultraportable. It checks in at about 4.8 lbs (2.2 kg), it's 0.9" thick (22 mm) at its thinnest point, and it has fairly wide bezels around its display. The aluminum alloy chassis is attractive, though, as is the brushed-metal cover and the SteelSeries keyboard.

Other features include MSI's Nahimic audio suite and four speakers. Storage duties are handled by a combo setup with a 128 GB SSD and a 1TB hard drive. A single USB Type-C port headlines the notebook's list of connectors, which also includes two USB 3.0 ports, and HDMI output, and an SD card reader.

Newegg and Amazon both sell the GP62X Leopard Pro for $1,299. We'll publish a full review of the notebook soon.