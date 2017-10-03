AMD Radeon Embedded E9170 chips are eager to work

There's a lot of call for graphics processing nowadays in almost every industry. To serve the market of single-purpose machines, AMD just announced the Radeon Embedded E9170 series of graphics adapters. The series includes Polaris-12 based parts on PCIe cards, MXM modules, and even a multi-chip module.

The Polaris 12 GPU is the same chip powering the Radeon RX 550, so these graphics processors aren't exactly potent. That's not the point, though: the Radeon Embedded family is targeted at applications like digital signage boxes, medical imaging machines, and digital casino games. That kind of hardware doesn't need intense 3D performance, but it does need to hook up to a bunch of digital displays.

To that end, the Radeon E9170 series can drive up to five HDMI 2.0 or DisplayPort 1.4 outputs. That gives you five displays with a maximum resolution of 3840x2160 at 60Hz, if you so desire. The standard configuration in all three versions includes the Polaris 12 GPU and 4 GB of GDDR5 memory on a 128-bit bus, although the MXM and PCIe versions also offer a cut-down configuration with 2GB of memory on a 64-bit bus.

AMD lists the board power for the E9170 series as "less than 50W" at the maximum, and the cut-down models are marked down for less than 35W. The company is mum on clock rates, but given the 1.25 TFLOPs compute figure we can mark them down for core clocks in the same range as other Polaris parts, at around 1.2 GHz.

The new Radeons will start rendering pixels in its multiple incarnations later this month, although folks fancying the multi-chip module will have to wait until next month.