Chic Spy Day Shortbread
by Colton Westrate
— 3:00 PM on October 5, 2017
Spy-cat is chic af.
PC hardware and computing
- Riotoro CR1080 compact PC case review @ Guru3D
- Enermax Liqtech TR4 AIO liquid CPU coolers review @ HardOCP
- Lenovo Legion Y720 laptop review @ HotHardware
- AOC AGON AG251FG 240Hz G-Sync monitor review @ KitGuru
- Air versus water cooling on AMD Ryzen Threadripper with Noctua coolers @ Legit Reviews
- Norton Core router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
- CRYORIG R1 Ultimate cooler review @ TechPowerUp
- The Asus ROG Strix Z270G Gaming motherboard review @ AnandTech
Games and VR
- Could RPGs be more fun if they let you be more flawed? @ Rock Paper Shotgun
- Random: there's a Mario and Peach marriage license available in Japan @ NintendoLife
- Battlestar Galactic Deadlock is the sci-fi strategy game I'd have killed for in 2005 @ Rock Paper Shotgun
Science, hacks, makers and gadgets
- NASA tries an inflatable room on the space station, likes it @ ArsTechnica
- Asphalt-lithium metal batteries fully charge in five minutes @ New Atlas
- World's largest telescope stopped by LED @ HackADay
- Keecker finally makes a play for living room dominance @ New Atlas (what in the world?)
Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs
- Labneh is the creamy, tangy spread I'll take over cream cheese ANY day @ bonappetit.com
- Wacky World of Rubber: Hail to the cheese @ rubbernews.com