Chic Spy Day Shortbread


by Colton Westrate — 3:00 PM on October 5, 2017


Spy-cat is chic af.

PC hardware and computing

  1. Riotoro CR1080 compact PC case review @ Guru3D
  2. Enermax Liqtech TR4 AIO liquid CPU coolers review @ HardOCP
  3. Lenovo Legion Y720 laptop review @ HotHardware
  4. AOC AGON AG251FG 240Hz G-Sync monitor review @ KitGuru
  5. Air versus water cooling on AMD Ryzen Threadripper with Noctua coolers @ Legit Reviews
  6. Norton Core router reviewed @ SmallNetBuilder
  7. CRYORIG R1 Ultimate cooler review @ TechPowerUp
  8. The Asus ROG Strix Z270G Gaming motherboard review @ AnandTech

Games and VR

  1. Could RPGs be more fun if they let you be more flawed? @ Rock Paper Shotgun
  2. Random: there's a Mario and Peach marriage license available in Japan @ NintendoLife
  3. Battlestar Galactic Deadlock is the sci-fi strategy game I'd have killed for in 2005 @ Rock Paper Shotgun

Science, hacks, makers and gadgets

  1. NASA tries an inflatable room on the space station, likes it @ ArsTechnica
  2. Asphalt-lithium metal batteries fully charge in five minutes @ New Atlas
  3. World's largest telescope stopped by LED @ HackADay
  4. Keecker finally makes a play for living room dominance @ New Atlas (what in the world?)

Cheese, memes, and RGB LEDs

  1. Labneh is the creamy, tangy spread I'll take over cream cheese ANY day @ bonappetit.com
  2. Wacky World of Rubber: Hail to the cheese @ rubbernews.com
Tip: You can use the A/Z keys to walk threads.
View options