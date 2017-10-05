In the lab: MSI's Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC motherboard

Our review of the Core i7-8700K just went live. If you're as impressed by that chip's performance, you'll need a new Z370 motherboard to go with it. While we conducted our testing with a fine board from Gigabyte, MSI has a whopping 13 Z370 boards of its own to choose from, and nine of them are on e-tail shelves today. Of that number, we'll soon be putting the Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon AC through its paces.

This handsome mobo offers a stealthy black-and-silver color scheme enlivened by carbon-fiber-esque accents and a healthy dose of RGB LEDs. The difference between this $210 board and the regular Z370 Gaming Pro Carbon at $190 is an included Intel Wireless-AC card that's perfect for my cord-free office networking environment. Stay tuned as we rev up our Z370 coverage with this sporty board.