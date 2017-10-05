Lenovo celebrates 25 years of ThinkPads with an Anniversary Edition

Retro is in when it comes to gaming, and Lenovo is betting that at least a few people look back at their old ThinkPad work laptops with the same kind of rose-tinted glasses. The company is celebrating the 25th birthday of the instantly-recognizable laptop family with the ThinkPad Anniversary Edition 25 laptop. This portable blends modern performance and features with some nostalgic design touches like a backlit ThinkPad Classic keyboard, dedicated volume buttons, a TrackPoint "mouse," and the multicolor ThinkPad logo.

Lenovo used social media feedback to choose the components inside the ThinkPad AE25 and came up with a configuration that includes a two-core, four-thread Intel Core i7-7500U processor, a Nvidia GeForce 940MX graphics card with 2 GB of its own GDDR5 memory, and a 14" IPS touchscreen display with a resolution of 1920x1080. The machine has 16 GB of 2133 MT/s DDR4 memory and a 512 GB NVMe SSD for storage. We can't imagine how the crowd would choose the 940MX over all other available graphics options, but the rest of the package sounds pretty good.

External connectivity is as generous as one would expect. There's a Thunderbolt 3 jack, three USB 3.0 connectors, a Gigabit Ethernet port, a card reader, an HDMI output, and even a mechanical dock connector. Road warriors can stay connected pretty much anywhere thanks to Intel 802.11ac Wi-Fi and a Sierra Wireless EM7455 cellular modem. A Windows Hello-compatible webcam and a fingerprint reader provide biometric authentication.

Lenovo says the 48-Wh battery is good for up to 13.9 hours of battery life. The machine measures 13.3" wide, 9.2" deep, and 0.8" thick (34 cm x 23 cm x 2 cm), and weighs in at 3.5 lbs (1.6 kg).

The original ThinkPad 700C was announced on October 5, 1992, and the line has gone on to sell 130 million units. Lenovo put together a website chronicling some of the faraway places ThinkPads have gone and work they have performed in the intervening 25 years, including serving as Dr. Stephen Hawking's voice.

The ThinkPad Anniversary Edition 25 is available now in "limited quantities" for $1899. Lenovo backs the machine with a three-year warranty.