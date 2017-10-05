G.Skill lets loose 4600 MT/s RAM kits for Z370 mobos

The cool kids are all upgrading to Intel's latest Core i7-8700K and supporting Z370 motherboards. Gerbils upgrading from Broadwell-E, Skylake and Kaby Lake CPUs can all technically carry over their DDR4 memory modules, but G.Skill's latest kits for the Z370 platform offer some tempting upgrade choices. The headlining set has two-DIMM DDR4 kits at a blistering 4600 MT/s. For those looking to occupy all four DIMM slots with 32 GB of memory, G.Skill has 4000 MT/s sets with RGB LED lighting and 4200 MT/s kits without. All three kits are built with Samsung B-die integrated circuit components.

Buyers seeking speed over capacity will probably pick the Trident Z DDR4-4600 kits which pair two 8 GB DDR4 modules for a total capacity of 16 GB. The modules run at 1.5 V and have CL19-25-25-45 timings. G.Skill demonstrated the 4600 MT/s kit running with an Intel Core i5-8600K processor and housed in an Asus ROG Maximus X Apex motherboard.

Those looking for a combination of speed, capacity, and blinkenlights can pick up the Trident Z RGB 32 GB kit, which puts together four 8 GB sticks running at 4000 MT/s. The kits run CL18-19-19-39 timings and were shown off with the same Intel eighth-generation chip in an Asus ROG Maximus X Hero board.

Finally, users who eschew case windows can go for the Trident Z kits without the light show and with slightly faster 4200 MT/s speeds. These kits are also made from matched sets of four modules with a total capacity of 32 GB. G.Skill ran these clocks with an Intel Core i5-8600K ensconced within an Asus ROG Maximus X Formula mobo. Here's a handy table detailing the full lineup of RAM kits.

Clock (MT/s) Timings Kit Capacity Voltage Trident Z Trident Z RGB 4600 CL19-25-25-45 16 GB (2x8 GB) 1.5 V Yes - 4500 CL19-19-19-39 16 GB (2x8 GB) 1.45 V Yes - 4400 CL19-19-19-39 16 GB (2x8 GB) 1.4 V Yes - 4200 CL19-21-21-41 32 GB (4x8 GB) 1.4 V Yes - 4000 CL19-19-19-39 32 GB (2x16 GB) 1.35 V Yes - 4000 CL18-19-19-39 32 GB (4x8 GB) 1.35 V - Yes 3733 CL17-19-19-39 64 GB (4x16 GB) 1.35 V - Yes

G.Skill has also updated its G.Skill Driver System software utility used for controlling lighting and other features on the company's Ripjaws KM780 RGB, KM780R RGB, and KM570 RGB mechanical gaming keyboards. The new GDS 2.0 software no longer requires Microsoft .NET for installation and should let users customize their peripherals with fewer clicks overall.

G.Skill backs all its memory modules with a lifetime warranty. The new memory kits will be available in November. The updated GDS 2.0 software utility is available for download now.